Signing Day: 3-Star Offensive Lineman Houston Kaahaaina-Torres Signs with Nebraska Football
Nebraska football has picked up its 19th signee of the 2025 class.
Three-star inside offensive lineman Houston Kaahaaina-Torres has signed with the Cornhuskers. The 6-3, 293-pound signee comes from Honolulu, Hawaii and attends St. Louis High School.
Kaahaaina-Torres committed to the Huskers in June over California, Arizona State, Michigan State, and others.
247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins was impressed by Kaahaaina-Torres at multiple in-person workouts.
"Strong kid with really good feet and balance," Biggins said. Excellent lateral mobility, light on his feet and can slide and mirror and does a really good staying in front of opposing edge rushers. Strong frame, with no bad weight and had a dominant showing at Under Armour Next Camp last July where he earned an invite to the UA game.
"Equally adept as a run and pass blocker and strong at the point of attack. Manhandles opposing linemen in the run game and has no issues getting to the second level."
Get more on the entire 2025 class for Nebraska football at HuskerMax.com.
