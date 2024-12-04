Signing Day: 4-Star Athlete Jeremiah Jones Signs With Nebraska After Delay
Nebraska football had to wait a few hours, but a four-star athlete from Kentucky stayed true to his pledge and signed Wednesday with the Huskers.
Jeremiah Jones was not among the early signees as the morning unfolded, and it was reported that he was considering a late push from Missouri. That push fell short, and Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule announced at the start of his 1 p.m. press conference Wednesday that the 6-5, 217-pounder had just signed.
Rhule acknowledged that Jones had faced some last-minute overtures. "That's what happens when you recruit the best players in the country," Rhule said. "Jeremiah is one of them."
Jones is from Murray, Kentucky, and attends Murray High School. It is uncertain what position he will play at Nebraska, but safety seems likely.
Jones committed to the Huskers in July over Missouri, Louisville and others.
Get more on the entire 2025 class for Nebraska football at HuskerMax.com.
