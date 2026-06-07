Three-Star Linebacker Eli Harris Commits to Nebraska

Matt Rhule and Nebraska's first official visit weekend of June has been highly productive.

On Sunday morning, three-star linebacker prospect Eli Harris of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, announced his commitment to the Big Red. He joins four-star defensive back Bryce Williams and three-star defensive tackle Errol Demontagnac as the latest additions from the weekend.

Nebraska now has 14 commitments in its 2027 recruiting class, already surpassing the 12 signees it added in the 2026 cycle.

Here's the latest on the newest rising senior to pledge to the Big Red.

Harris' Top Schools

Harris chose the Huskers over 29 other schools. However, after Nebraska extended an offer on May 30, his recruitment moved quickly. It took the Big Red just eight days to secure his commitment, with some help from his high school teammates.

The Georgia native officially visited Lincoln during the weekend of June 5 alongside three teammates from Grayson High School. Offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma and KD Jones, as well as uncommitted three-star tight end Joey Hunter.

In total, six prospects from Georgia traveled to Lincoln for the weekend. As of 10 a.m. CDT on Sunday, five of those six Peach State recruits are included in Nebraska's 2027 class.

The Huskers have made Georgia a priority in the 2027 cycle, a trend expected to continue with offensive line coach Geep Wade's ties to the state. For Harris, NU beat out finalists Pitt and Texas A&M. Before his commitment, the three-star linebacker was expected to take official visits to both programs. Following the news, those are no longer expected to occur.

Lack of Linebacker Recruiting Success Until Now

Under linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek, Nebraska's linebackers have largely performed well on the field. Recruiting the position, however, has been more challenging in recent cycles.

In the 2026 class, the Huskers signed just one linebacker: in-state three-star prospect Jase Reynolds. With Harris now in the fold, NU has already matched that total in the 2027 cycle.

The position group also saw several targets come off the board leading up to June. Three-star linebacker Matthew Brady committed to Michigan State just days before his scheduled official visit to Lincoln, while multiple other linebacker targets chose different programs before making their way to campus.

Harris' commitment gives Nebraska a much-needed win at a position where recruiting success had been difficult to find. The Huskers did sign three players at the position via the transfer portal, but it's encouraging to see them get a win via the high school ranks.

Grayson Pipeline

Three Grayson prospects are now in Nebraska's 2027 class, headlined by four-star interior offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma. The 6-foot-3, 300+ pounds guard is regarded as the No. 80 overall recruit and a top five prospect at his position, per 247Sports. Agbanoma is currently regarded as the third highest-ranked prospect in the Huskers 2027 haul.

KD Jones joined Agbanoma in his verbal pledge on May 21. The 6-foot-5, 300+ pound interior prospect is expected to have an opportunity to replace Justin Evans at center in future years. Jones is regarded as a three-star prospect, according to multiple recruiting sites. Per 247Sports, he's the No. 612 player nationally and a top 40 interior offensive line recruit.

Three-star tight end Joey Hunter is currently expected to join his teammates in playing for the Big Red. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound prospect is arguably the top (realistic) tight end on NU's recruiting board. He's expected to take official visits to Pitt, Syracuse, and North Carolina over the next few weeks, if he leaves Lincoln without announcing his verbal pledge.

Nebraska's 2027 Recruiting Class to Date

The weekend of June 5 proved to be a pivotal one for Nebraska's 2027 recruiting class.

Already, three prospects have announced commitments to the Huskers following their official visits. Errol Demontagnac committed on June 5, just hours after arriving in Lincoln. The three-star interior defensive lineman became Nebraska's second defensive line pledge in the class and the 12th commitment overall.

On Saturday, four-star defensive back Bryce Williams joined the fold. The No. 315 overall prospect stands 6-foot-2, 175 pounds and chose the Huskers over Southern Cal and Washington. He became the third blue-chip defensive back in NU's 2027 class, a position group that has emerged as one of the program's biggest strengths on the recruiting trail.

Several other visitors also appear to be trending toward commitments. The first official visit weekend of June allowed the Huskers to close on some of their top remaining targets, and the coaching staff made the most of it, or so it seems.

What Harris' Commitment Means

Not only did the Big Red add another member to its defensive haul under first-year defensive coordinator Rob Aurich, but they also locked down a player at a position of need. Linebacker was one of the biggest question marks remaining in the class, and for the time being, more clarity has emerged.

The 2026 iteration of the room appears strong. Owen Chambliss and Dexter Foster are expected to join Vincent Shavers as top contributors in the room. All three players have multiple years' worth of starting experience under their belts and will have multiple years of eligibility remaining entering this fall.

Still, the position group needed some youth. Harris provided that for now. At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, the Grayson prospect will have an opportunity to add size to his frame before he's depended on in a larger role. Even so, don't count him out from contributing on special teams as early as 2027. The Georgia native comes to Lincoln expected to make an impact right away. Let's see if he's able to do just that.