Top Transfer Target Wide Receiver Locks In Visit with Nebraska

Nebraska is gearing up for an important moment on the transfer trail as four‑star 2026 wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer heads to Lincoln for a Monday visit. The Huskers have made the dynamic pass‑catcher a clear priority, and this trip gives Matt Rhule’s staff a valuable opportunity to make its case as Gilmer evaluates his next landing spot.

As a transfer prospect, Kwazi Gilmer enters the portal rated an 87 in the 2026 247Sports Transfer Rankings, checking in at No. 232 overall and No. 50 among wide receivers. As a prospect, Gilmer holds a 90 rating from 247Sports, ranking No. 56 nationally among wide receivers and No. 32 overall in the state of California.

During his two seasons at UCLA, Gilmer appeared in 24 games and made 19 starts, emerging as a consistent presence in the Bruins’ passing attack. He totaled 880 receiving yards on 81 receptions with six touchdowns, averaging 10.9 yards per catch and 36.7 yards per game. Entering the 2026 season, he carries a streak of 21 consecutive games with at least one reception, underscoring his reliability and week‑to‑week impact.

In 2025, Gilmer started all 12 games as a sophomore and emerged as UCLA’s top receiving threat, leading the Bruins in yards (535), receptions (50), and touchdown catches (4). He averaged 10.7 yards per reception and 44.6 receiving yards per game, pacing the team in receptions six times and in receiving yards four times. Gilmer also recorded at least one catch in every game, underscoring his reliability throughout the season.

UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) warms up before the game against the Washington Huskies at Rose Bowl. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Adding Gilmer would give Nebraska a much‑needed boost at wide receiver, providing both depth and an immediate contributor as the Huskers prepare to replace senior standout Dane Key, who exhausted his eligibility in 2025. With proven Big Ten experience and legitimate playmaking ability, Gilmer fits a clear roster need and offers a reliable option who can step in right away and help stabilize the position group.

Gilmer’s film shows a polished, versatile receiver who wins with technique as much as athleticism. He’s a smooth route‑runner with an advanced understanding of leverage, consistently creating separation with sharp breaks and disciplined footwork. He offers excellent releases off the line, mixing in speed releases, hesitation moves, and hand counters to beat both press and soft coverage.

His reliability stands out on film. He runs the full route tree, executes assignments, and rarely has concentration lapses. Combined with his Big Ten experience, he profiles as a plug‑and‑play receiver who can immediately elevate a passing game with his consistency, polish, and situational awareness.

Gilmer’s upcoming visit gives Nebraska a real opportunity to strengthen its receiver room and add a proven playmaker to the offense. With experience, production, and a skill set that translates immediately, he checks every box for a program looking to stabilize the position after key departures. If the Huskers can make a strong impression during his time in Lincoln, Gilmer could become one of the most impactful additions of their 2026 cycle and a player capable of elevating the passing game from day one.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.