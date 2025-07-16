Rhonda Revelle Among 4 Nebraska Coaches Receiving Contract Extensions
Four Nebraska head coaches have received contract extensions.
Nebraska Athletics has finalized deals with softball head coach Rhonda Revelle, head track and field coach Justin St. Clair, women’s bowling head coach Paul Klempa and men’s gymnastics head coach Chuck Chmelka. Director of Athletics Troy Dannen announced Wednesday that they had all signed their new deals.
“We are proud at Nebraska that we just finished our most successful all-sports athletic season in 15 years,” Dannen said. “That is not possible without great leadership. We are blessed with outstanding head coaches who not only win at a high level, but who also value the experience their student-athletes have during their time at Nebraska. When you have coaches with that type of character, you keep them, and we are proud that Rhonda, Justin, Paul and Chuck will all be Huskers well into the future.”
The new contracts for Revelle and St. Clair will both run through June 30, 2030, Klempa’s deal extends through April 30, 2029, and Chmelka’s new contracts is through April 30, 2028.
Revelle guided the Huskers to a Super Regional appearance in 2025, and she is the winningest coach in any sport in Nebraska history guiding her teams to 1,170 victories. Revelle is entering her 34th year at her alma mater and has been a part of 37 of Nebraska’s 50 seasons of softball. Revelle has led Nebraska to three Women’s College World Series appearances and entering the 2026 season she owns the third-most wins of any active Division I head coach.
St. Clair just completed his third season as the Huskers’ track and field coach, and he has guided Husker men to a pair of Big Ten outdoor titles (2023, 2024). Overall, St. Clair’s men’s and women’s teams have combined for six top-three finishes at the Big Ten meets over the past three years, while posting five finishes among the nation’s top 12 at the NCAA Championships.
Klempa concluded his sixth season as the Huskers’ head coach in 2025 and has kept the women’s bowling program among the best in the nation. His 2025 team placed third at the NCAA Championships. He led the Huskers to the 2021 NCAA Championship, and three of his teams have finished third or better nationally.
Chmelka has led the Nebraska men’s gymnastics program since 2010 and has been on the coaching staff since 1986. Chmelka has led Nebraska to top-five finishes at the NCAA Championships in each of the past seven national meets, including a fourth-place finish in 2025. His teams have also finished in the top three at each of the last five Big Ten Championships.
Nebraska placed 21st in the 2024-25 Division I Learfield Directors’ Cup standings, marking its best finish since a 17-place showing in 2010. It is Nebraska’s second straight top-25 finish in the Director’s Cup.
