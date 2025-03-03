5 Takeaways From Nebraska Softball's Wichita Weekend
The Nebraska Cornhuskers came away with another winning weekend thanks to a 10-9 victory over MIssouri Sunday afternoon to wrap up their Wichita weekend.
Nebraska went 3-2 with a 1-0 and 7-1 losses to Oklahoma State and Missouri. The Huskets beat South Dakota State in extra 8-5 and host Wichita State 15-0.
It wasn't the prettiest of weekends, but the Huskers needed to play through a game when Jordy Bahl wasn't at her best. That happened Sunday, and the offense delivered in clutch situations.
Here are five takeaways from the five games:
Struggles in the Circle
Bahl is the true ace of the pitching staff but didn't have her best stuff this weekend.
In her first start against Oklahoma State, Bahl allowed just two hits and one run while striking out eight. However, she struggled with command, issuing five walks. She entered the game only allowing four free passes all season.
It was her first back-to-back appearance on the same day as she closed the win against San Diego State, striking out three batters over two innings. In the final game of the weekend against Missouri, the junior had an uncharacteristic outing, surrendering nine runs on eight hits, including four home runs. She had never allowed nine runs during her collegiate career.
Hannah Camenzind has emerged as the team's No. 2 behind Bahl and got the start against Missouri on Saturday, allowing seven runs on seven hits over five innings. She also started against South Dakota State, where she gave up three runs on three hits.
Kylee Magee took over for Camenzind against SDSU but lasted just a third of an inning, surrendering one run on one hit while issuing a walk. She later pitched the final innings against Wichita State, recording one strikeout and one walk.
Emmerson Cope pitched four innings in relief and gave up one run on four hits.
The First Bad Loss
Without a doubt, the team's first bad loss of the season was against Missouri Saturday.
It's tough to compare this year's squad to the last one because the makeup is so different but at this point last season, the Huskers already had 10 losses.
What make it a bad loss?
Missouri is unranked and not really receiving votes. The other losses have been to ranked opponents with All-American pitchers.
Pitchers Who Rake
Bahl, Emmerson Cope and Hannah Camenzind are three of the teams pitchers and happen to be three of the better hitters.
Bahl leads the team with a .508 average, Cope is batting .382 and Hannah Camenzind is at .333. All of them have home run power as well with Bahl being second on the team with seven, Cope has four and Hannah Camenzind has two.
Hitting with RISP
If there is one concern with the offense, it is hitting with runners in scoring position.
Opportunities presented themselves against the Cowgirls and the Tigers several times and the Husker failed to produce.
While the Huskers lead the country in home runs, doing the little things to move runners over against some of these great pitchers will end up working out better.
Welcome Home
For the first time this season, the Huskers will play at Bowlin Stadium as they are set to host the Big Red Spring Fling.
Northern Colorado, South Dakota State, and Northern Iowa will visit Lincoln. The full schedule can be found here.
Nebraska will begin the weekend Thursday with a doubleheader against Northern Colorado. The two faced each other in New Mexico with NU winning 10-0 in five innings.
All of Nebraska’s games at the tournament will be streamed on B1G+ and can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network. Tickets are available for purchase here.
