How to Watch Nebraska Softball vs Tennessee: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
It is officially softball season for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and their first test won't be easy.
The No. 14 Huskers are set to open the 2025 season against the No. 6 Tennessee Lady Vols on Thursday night in Clearwater, Fla., at the NFCA Leadoff Classic.
Nebraska was ranked in all four preseason polls. The team was listed as No. 19 by the NFCA, No. 14 by D1 Softball, No. 16 by ESPN/USA Softball, and No. 21 by Softball America
This first weekend will be tough as the Huskers will take also take on Southern Mississippi at 3 p.m. (CT) and Bethune-Cookman at 6 p.m. (CT) on Friday, Feb. 7. The Big Red faces No. 13 Texas Tech at 2 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Feb. 8 and will finish tournament play against No. 24 Mississippi State at 12 p.m. (CT) on Sunday, Feb. 9.
Nebraska brings back 14 letter-winners from last season, finishing with a 30-23 record and a 12-9 mark in Big Ten play. The Huskers made a strong push in the 2024 Big Ten Tournament before falling to Indiana in extra innings in the semifinals.
This season, NU adds 11 new players, including six transfers and five freshmen.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (0-0) at No. 6 Tennessee (0-0)
- When: Thursday, February 6, 2025
- Where: NFCA Leadoff Classic, Clearwater, Fla.
- Time: 6:00 p.m. CST
- Watch: GameChanger App
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network
No. 6 Tennessee Scout
Tennessee enters the 2025 season ranked in the top six in the four major polls – No. 6 (NFCA), No. 5 (USA), No. 6 (D1S) and No. 6 (SA).
The Lady Vols finished 2024 with a 44-12 record and a Super Regional appearance, where they fell to Alabama.
Offensively, the Vols hit .290 last season, but it was their pitching staff that stood out. They posted the nation's second-best ERA at 1.43 and led all teams in strikeout-to-walk ratio, recording 401 strikeouts to just 87 walks.
Head Coach: Karen Weekly
With 29 years of collegiate softball coaching experience and 1,308 career wins, Karen Weekly enters her 24th season leading Tennessee's program in 2025. After spending 20 seasons as co-head coach, she took over full head coaching duties in June 2021.
2024 Record: 44-12, 19-5 SEC
All-Time Series: Tennessee leads 5-1 with all six games being neutral site contests.
Key Returners: Karlyn Pickens, P, Jr. | McKenna Gibson, 3B, Sr. | Sophia Nugent, C, Sr. | Taylor Pannell, OF, R-So.
Key Additions: Sage Mardjetko, P, So. | Kinsey Fiedler, UT, Sr. | Aubrey Barnhart, C, Jr.
Key Departures: Rylie West, C/OF | Kiki Milloy, OF | Zaida Puni, INF | Giulia Koutsoyanopulos, OF, 1B | Payton Gottshall, P
Nine Lady Vols received preseason honors from various outlets in January, with junior pitcher Karlyn Pickens leading the way with six awards. A first-team All-American as a sophomore, Pickens earned preseason All-America recognition from D1Softball and Softball America.
The Weaverville, North Carolina, native also landed on USA Softball's Top 53 Watch List for Collegiate Player of the Year and was ranked the No. 4 player in the nation by both D1Softball and Softball America. Additionally, the SEC named her to its preseason All-SEC team.
Pickens will carry the Lady Vols in the circle but head coach Karen Weekly is hoping the pickup of transfer Sage Mardjetko from South Carolina will help ease Pickens' transition from a co-ace to the ace.
Senior McKenna Gibson earned preseason All-SEC honors and was ranked the No. 67 player in the nation by D1Softball. Catcher Sophia Nugent also received top 100 recognition from D1Softball, coming in at No. 96.
Redshirt sophomore Taylor Pannell, a 2023 All-SEC First Teamer, was named the No. 58 and No. 80 player by Softball America and D1Softball to start the 2024 season.
Transfer pitcher Mardjetko earned top 100 honors as well, landing at No. 68 from Softball America.
Freshmen Emma Clarke, Amayah Doyle, and Erin Nuwer were featured on both D1Softball and Softball America's Freshmen Watch List, while SA also included Peyton Tanner in its list.
