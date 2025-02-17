All Huskers

Is Nebraska Men's Basketball a Lock for the NCAA Tournament?

On the latest After Nebrasketball, the guys discussed if the Huskers are one win away from being a lock for March Madness.

Kaleb Henry, Jack Mitchell, Jacob Bigelow, Josh Peterson

After Nebrasketball
After Nebrasketball / I-80 Club
In this story:

On this Sunday's After Nebrasketball, Josh Peterson, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow preview Nebraska's road game against Penn State and ask the question: If the Huskers beat the Nittany Lions, are they a lock for the NCAA Tournament?

Below is a lightly edited transcript of their conversation on the podcast. 

Josh: How close are we to saying they're definitely gonna make it? Because this would be 18. This would get him 18, and it's not to say like they can lose out then and make the tournament, but man. If they're able to get a win on Wednesday, you can really start making some plans for that first Thursday or Friday the tournament.

Kaleb: Well, I think you look at some of them and some of my favorite ones on Twitter are the T3 and JBR and those, I think you'll see a lock. If Nebraska wins on Wednesday, you'll see that move from “should be in” to “locked.” Like they're in. Obviously tough with Michigan to come back to next Monday, but then you have Minnesota, at Ohio State, home with Iowa. Out of those three, you're getting at least one, right? That’s at 19.

Then you're into the Big Ten Tournament. And at that point, you're not playing on the first day. Even if things go kind of poorly and you're, you're sitting at 19 wins at the end there. Yeah. It looks like you win that game at Penn State, you are locked for the NCAA tournament. Just try to make it so you're healthy with momentum getting through the Big Ten Tournament into selection Sunday.

Josh: Bigelow, you agree?

Jacob: Pretty close, yeah. I mean, it's pretty close. I think Penn State's a Quad 2 game, and Minnesota at home's a Quad 3. The rest of them are Quad 1s. You pick up a Quad 1 win again today. You’ve got the two land mines in there, but I mean, it's pretty damn close, really and truly. I think if they go to know on the road and you're coming home to face the last ranked opponent on your schedule on a Monday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Kaleb, you and I talked after that Maryland game about the atmosphere and why can't it be as active as it gets when Chick-fil-A sandwiches are on the line? Or when Braxton Meah is making free throws like all game long? I think that would set the stage for a pretty fun environment on Monday night with a with a ranked team toward the top of the league. I think by far the best team left on your schedule coming into Lincoln. Monday night could be pretty, pretty raucous down at PBA.

Nebraska Cornhuskers center Braxton Meah (34) dunks the ball on Northwestern Wildcats guard K.J. Windham (24).
Feb 16, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers center Braxton Meah (34) dunks the ball on Northwestern Wildcats guard K.J. Windham (24) during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Check out the entire episode of After Nebrasketball below or wherever you get your podcasts!

MORE: Big Ten Men's Basketball Weekend Rundown: Wisconsin Flexes and Izzo Makes History

MORE: HuskerMax Today: Remembering Greg Sharpe

MORE: Nebraska Baseball Shuts Out San Diego State

MORE: Nebraska Softball to Compete in 2026 Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational

MORE: Ava Kuszak Ties Nebraska Softball Record in Run-Rule Win

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Jack Mitchell
JACK MITCHELL

Jack Mitchell is an enthusiastic voice for Husker Sports, capturing the essence of the true common fan. His insights and commentary reflect a deep passion for Nebraska athletics, making him a relatable figure among fellow supporters. Jack's work can also be heard on KLIN Radio, where he shares his perspectives on various sports topics, further engaging with the community. In addition to his writing, Jack is actively involved in professional associations such as the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. His commitment to both sports and community engagement highlights his multifaceted interests and expertise in the field.

Jacob Bigelow
JACOB BIGELOW

Jacob Bigelow is a lifelong Nebraskan, a part time sportswriter, and the host of the Stretch Big with Jacob Bigelow, a college basketball centric podcast talking Nebraska Basketball, the Big Ten, and college basketball at large. Jacob shares insights analysis on the Huskers, as well as other happenings from around college hoops, you may even hear insight shared with him by coaches throughout the college ranks. Jacob knows Nebraska Basketball and Big Ten Basketball well after spending three seasons as a student manager at Nebraska.

Josh Peterson
JOSH PETERSON

Josh Peterson covers Husker football and college football for Sports Illustrated. His insights into the game provide readers with in-depth analysis and engaging commentary on the latest developments in Nebraska football. With a passion for sports journalism, Josh brings a keen understanding of the dynamics of college football, focusing on the rich history and culture surrounding the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His work reflects a commitment to delivering accurate and timely information, making him a reliable source for fans and followers of the sport.

Home/Basketball