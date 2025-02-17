Is Nebraska Men's Basketball a Lock for the NCAA Tournament?
On this Sunday's After Nebrasketball, Josh Peterson, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow preview Nebraska's road game against Penn State and ask the question: If the Huskers beat the Nittany Lions, are they a lock for the NCAA Tournament?
Below is a lightly edited transcript of their conversation on the podcast.
Josh: How close are we to saying they're definitely gonna make it? Because this would be 18. This would get him 18, and it's not to say like they can lose out then and make the tournament, but man. If they're able to get a win on Wednesday, you can really start making some plans for that first Thursday or Friday the tournament.
Kaleb: Well, I think you look at some of them and some of my favorite ones on Twitter are the T3 and JBR and those, I think you'll see a lock. If Nebraska wins on Wednesday, you'll see that move from “should be in” to “locked.” Like they're in. Obviously tough with Michigan to come back to next Monday, but then you have Minnesota, at Ohio State, home with Iowa. Out of those three, you're getting at least one, right? That’s at 19.
Then you're into the Big Ten Tournament. And at that point, you're not playing on the first day. Even if things go kind of poorly and you're, you're sitting at 19 wins at the end there. Yeah. It looks like you win that game at Penn State, you are locked for the NCAA tournament. Just try to make it so you're healthy with momentum getting through the Big Ten Tournament into selection Sunday.
Josh: Bigelow, you agree?
Jacob: Pretty close, yeah. I mean, it's pretty close. I think Penn State's a Quad 2 game, and Minnesota at home's a Quad 3. The rest of them are Quad 1s. You pick up a Quad 1 win again today. You’ve got the two land mines in there, but I mean, it's pretty damn close, really and truly. I think if they go to know on the road and you're coming home to face the last ranked opponent on your schedule on a Monday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Kaleb, you and I talked after that Maryland game about the atmosphere and why can't it be as active as it gets when Chick-fil-A sandwiches are on the line? Or when Braxton Meah is making free throws like all game long? I think that would set the stage for a pretty fun environment on Monday night with a with a ranked team toward the top of the league. I think by far the best team left on your schedule coming into Lincoln. Monday night could be pretty, pretty raucous down at PBA.
Check out the entire episode of After Nebrasketball below or wherever you get your podcasts!
MORE: Big Ten Men's Basketball Weekend Rundown: Wisconsin Flexes and Izzo Makes History
MORE: HuskerMax Today: Remembering Greg Sharpe
MORE: Nebraska Baseball Shuts Out San Diego State
MORE: Nebraska Softball to Compete in 2026 Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational
MORE: Ava Kuszak Ties Nebraska Softball Record in Run-Rule Win
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.