Nebraska Softball Run-Rules Regular-Season Finale, Sweeps Series Against Maryland
One more weekend sweep for the Big Red to close out the regular season.
No. 20 Nebraska softball run-ruled Maryland 9-1 in six innings Sunday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium. The Huskers improve to 38-12 on the year and 17-5 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Terrapins end their season at 18-31 and 3-19.
Weekend attendance for the series at Bowlin was 7,929, a new record.
Nebraska got on the board in the first inning with a Jordy Bahl home run, which put the Huskers over 400 runs for the season, a new school record. The Big Red would tally four runs in that first at-bat and never look back.
Ava Kuzsak added three RBIs, including a walk-off home run, and Bella Bacon contributed three hits. As a team, NU outhit the Terrapins 10-3.
Bahl (22-5) grabbed the win in the circle after tossing 4.0 scoreless and hitless innings. Kylee Magee pitched the final 2.0 innings for the Big Red and allowed one run.
With other games still in progress, Nebraska has clinched a top-three seed and a bye in the Big Ten Conference Tournament this week at Purdue. Seeds and pairings will be announced later today.
Postgame Notes | Box Score
- The Huskers are now at 409 runs on the season, which is the highest total in program history. The previous record was 400 runs in 2015.
- Nebraska’s total weekend attendance was 7,929, which is the highest total attendance for a three-game series in program history.
- NU has now scored 4+ runs in an inning 38 times this season.
- Today marked the Huskers’ 22nd run-rule win of the season, which is the most in program history.
- Jordyn Bahl has allowed no earned runs and only two hits in her last 18.0 innings pitched.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Samford Transfer Guard Claire Johnson Commits to Nebraska Women's Basketball
- Robby Bolin's Walk-Off Single Evens Nebraska Baseball's Series with Minnesota
- Three Thoughts on Nebraska Volleyball's Sweep of South Dakota State in Ord
- Record-Crowd Sees Nebraska Softball Clinch Weekend Series Against Maryland
- What's The Biggest Reason To Be Optimistic About Nebraska Football In 2025?
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.