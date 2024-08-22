Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray Focusing on ‘Little Things’ Going Into Sophomore Season
Nebraska volleyball star outside hitter Harper Murray could not have had a better freshman season for the five-time national champions, vaulting herself into national stardom by winning the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, garnering All-Big Ten First Team honors, and being named an AVCA All-America Third Team member.
Despite falling short to Texas in the national championship match, Murray had one of the best freshman campaigns in program history. Unfortunately, what followed was a turbulent offseason for the Michigan native, having multiple run-ins with the law. She was suspended from the Nebraska Spring Match in April but will face no suspension for the upcoming season.
Murray made her first appearance in a press conference setting since the national championship ended last December this week. When asked how she felt about her teammates' support during her offseason, Murray looked in the direction of a Nebraska spokesman before shaking her head. Teammate and co-captain Merritt Beason stepped in to provide an answer.
“One thing that our team focuses on a lot is understanding each other and in certain moments, maybe Harper needs a little bit more. In certain moments, maybe Harper needs to be alone, things like that,” Beason said. “Each of us are all different and all unique in our own ways. For us, this entire summer, it’s just been continuing to build those relationships. Not just her, for all of us. Continuing to figure out what each person needs at each moment.
"I think we’ve done a really good job of helping Harper through all the stuff that she’s had to deal with, but also that’s just the culture of Nebraska volleyball. It’s not just been her. We continue to build those relationships and ultimately grow the deeper understanding of each so that those relationships come out on the court.”
As far as her on-court progress, Murray looks to build on her impressive freshman season. Nebraska Coach John Cook dipped into the transfer portal to grab former Big Ten Player of the Year Taylor Landfair from Minnesota to replace the departing Ally Batenhorst, who transferred to fellow Big Ten school USC.
With Landfair, Murray, senior Lindsay Krause, and top recruit Skyler Pierce all competing for two starting spots, the competition in the gym has risen even after a season that saw the Huskers reach the national title match.
“I think working on the little things and staying disciplined because that’s something coach (Cook) is always on us for,” Murray said. “Other than that, off the court, just building relationships like Merritt said.”
Saturday’s upcoming Red-White scrimmage will give a preview on the status of the hitter’s room and whether Murray’s rocky offseason will have an impact on her on-court performance. First serve is set for 6 p.m. CDT at the Bob Devaney Sports Center with Nebraska Public Media providing television coverage.
