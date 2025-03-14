Nebraska Volleyball Announces Spring Match in Ord
The second of Nebraska volleyball's two matches for this spring has been announced.
The Huskers will take on South Dakota State in Ord on Saturday, May 3 at 2 p.m. CDT. The match will be played at Ord High School.
Tickets will still go on sale to the public Saturday, April 12 at 8 a.m. at Ord High School, starting at Door 19 on the east side of the new gym. Tickets for the match are $15. All seats are general admission. Tickets must be purchased in person, with cash only, by someone at least 16 years old. A maximum of four tickets are available per person. Lost tickets will not be replaced. Tickets will not be available through the Nebraska athletic ticket offices.
Doors to the match will open at 12:30 p.m. The Huskers will sign autographs following the match.
Since 2007, Nebraska has played spring matches in North Platte, Scottsbluff, Grand Island, Norfolk, Wayne, Ogallala, Kearney, and McCook. This will be the fourth consecutive year where the spring match will be televised on Nebraska Public Media and streamed on B1G+.
Nebraska is also slated to play Kansas on April 26 as part of The Husker Games. That match will be at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
