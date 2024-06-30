All Huskers

Trio of Former Huskers Sign to Play with Omaha Supernovas

Three former Nebraska volleyball players are back in the Cornhusker State to play professionally for the Omaha Supernovas.

Kaleb Henry

Dec 9, 2016; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers Briana Holman (13) spikes the ball against Penn State Nittany Lions Ali Frantti (5) and Tori Morrell (11) at Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Dec 9, 2016; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers Briana Holman (13) spikes the ball against Penn State Nittany Lions Ali Frantti (5) and Tori Morrell (11) at Bob Devaney Sports Center. / Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
A bit of a homecoming for a trio of former Nebraska volleyball players.

Kayla Caffey, Briana Holman, and Kaitlyn Hord are returning to the Cornhusker State to play professionally for the Omaha Supernovas. The Supernovas made the signing announcements on social media Sunday.

Caffey played two seasons in Lincoln, with her senior year in 2021 being capped off with All-America honors. She helped the Huskers reach the national title match as an ultra-athletic middle blocker. Caffey transferred to Texas and helped the Longhorns win the 2022 National Championship. Last year, she played professionally for Grand Rapids.

Texas middle blocker Kayla Caffey and outside hitter Madisen Skinner celebrate after winning a point against Nebraska.
Dec 17, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Texas Longhorns middle blocker Kayla Caffey (28) and outside hitter Madisen Skinner (6) celebrate after winning a point against the Louisville Cardinals at CHI Health Center. / Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Another former Husker middle, Hord played a single season for John Cook. The two-time All-American led the nation in blocks while in Lincoln. She played for the Columbus Fury last season.

The eldest of the three signees, and also a middle blocker, Holman played for Nebraska during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, earning at least All-America honorable mention both years. She had seven kills on .417 hitting in the 2017 National Final win over Florida. Holman has played professionally in Israel and Thailand.

The Supernovas won the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation Championship earlier this year. The season runs from January to May.

