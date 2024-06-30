All Huskers

Nebraska Football Recruiting: 3-Star OL Houston Kaahaaina-Torres Commits to NU

Husker football picks up a second offensive lineman commitment in a matter of days as three-star Houston Kaahaaina-Torres picks Nebraska.

A second offensive lineman commit in a week for Matt Rhule and Nebraska football.

Just days after Brian Tapu committed to NU, three-star interior offensive lineman Houston Kaahaaina-Torres did the same. Kaahaaina-Torres picked the Huskers over Utah, Arizona State, and Michigan State.

Kaahaaina-Torres visited Lincoln on June 21, the latest of his official visits. That turned out to be in Nebraska's favor as one of the top centers in the country picked the Big Red.

247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins has been been impressed with what he's seen of the newest Husker commit.

"Equally adept as a run and pass blocker and strong at the point of attack," Biggins said. "Manhandles opposing linemen in the run game and has no issues getting to the second level. High compete level, great off-field work ethic and smart kid on and off the field with the academic profile to go anywhere he wants."

Playing for St. Louis in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kaahaaina-Torres joins freshman lineman Preston Taumua in being part of a budding Hawaiian pipeline for Rhule. Another Hawaiian connection on the team is that of senior lineman Ben Scott, who also played at St. Louis before beginning his collegiate career at Arizona State.

Nebraska now has 13 commits for the 2025 class. Including Kaahaaina-Torres, there are are 10 three-stars and a trio of four-stars, according to the 247Sports Composite. 247 ranks NU's class as 38th in the nation and No. 12 in the Big Ten Conference.

