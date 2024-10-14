Nebraska Volleyball Setter Claims Third Weekly Big Ten Honor
Nebraska volleyball's Bergen Reilly will need to make room for another conference honor.
The sophomore setter was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week on Monday for the third time this season, and for the seventh time in her Husker career. She had previously won the award on Sept. 2 and Sept. 16. She is the third Nebraska volleyball player to receive a conference award, and earns the sixth weekly honor given to a Husker this season.
Reilly led the Big Red to a five-set Friday night win over No. 10 Purdue before aiding in a sweep of Rutgers Saturday. The sophomore finished the weekend with 11.88 assists per set, 3.75 digs per set, two blocks, and an ace. Her weekend was also a personal best, notching a career high 60 assists and 17 digs with an ace, kill, and block in the victory over the Boilermakers.
Reilly continued her steady performance with a 3-0 win against Rutgers, adding 35 assists and 13 digs in the victory. She pushed Nebraska to a .314 hitting percentage Saturday. During the win over the Scarlet Knights, Reilly also posted her tenth double-double of the season.
The setter has been a key figure of the Huskers all year, as she is third in the Big Ten with 655 assists on the year. Her 11.10 assists per set is the best in the conference, and her ten double-doubles also lead the pack amongst the conference's setters.
Reilly rejoins teammates Rebekah Allick and Lexi Rodriguez as conference award winners and pushes ahead of Allick's two weekly honors to lead the pack for Nebraska's personal accolades this season. Allick, the Nebraska volleyball junior middle blocker, earned Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors last week from the Big Ten Conference, sharing the award with Purdue's Ali Hornung. The honor was the second award for Allick this season and the third defensive player of the week award for a Nebraska player. Libero Lexi Rodriguez claimed the prize on Sept. 30.
No. 2 Nebraska remains behind top-rated Pittsburgh in the latest AVCA rankings, but eases up their blistering conference schedule with four consecutive non-ranked opponents over the next two weeks. The Huskers travel to East Lansing to battle Michigan State on Friday, then visit Columbus with a matchup against Ohio State Saturday.
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Remains Second in Latest AVCA Rankings, Receiving First-Place Votes
MORE: Matt Rhule Previews Indiana: ‘Probably a Top 10 Team’ Nebraska Football is Facing
MORE: Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers Make 4-Star Receiver's Top 8
MORE: Nebraska-Ohio State Football Game Gets 11 a.m. Kickoff
MORE: Nebraska Football's Latest Bowl Projections After Bye Week
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.