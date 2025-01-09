All Huskers

Nebraska Volleyball Middle Blocker Andi Jackson's High School Jersey to Be Retired

Two years removed from high school, Jackson will have her prep jersey retired Friday in Brighton, Colorado.

Kaleb Henry

Andi Jackson celebrates a solo block.
Andi Jackson celebrates a solo block. / Amarillo Mullen

Another honor for Nebraska volleyball's Andi Jackson.

Jackson will have her high school jersey retired Friday in her hometown of Brighton, Colorado. The Husker middle blocker will also be signing autographs and taking pictures during a meet and greet event.

Nebraska volleyball middle blocker Andi Jackson is presented with the Lifter of the Year trophy between sets at the Red-White
Nebraska volleyball middle blocker Andi Jackson is presented with the Lifter of the Year trophy between sets at the Red-White Scrimmage. / Nebraska Athletics

At Brighton, Jackson was a first-team all-state selection in her senior season in 2022. That fall she averaged 3.5 kills per set with a .386 hitting percentage and led the Bulldogs with 67 service aces and 202 digs.

Now through two seasons in Lincoln, Jackson has been named All-Big Ten twice, including first team in 2024. This past season also saw the talented middle blocker also earn AVCA All-America First Team honors after averaging 2.62 kills per set with a .439 hitting percentage, which ranked sixth in the nation and fourth in school history.

Andi Jackson (15) and Rebekah Allick (5) hug following their Final Four berth.
Andi Jackson (15) and Rebekah Allick (5) hug following their Final Four berth. / Amarillo Mullen

The event Friday will feature a jersey presentation at halftime of the high school basketball game. The meet and greet will start at approximately 6:15 p.m. MST with the game slated for a 7 p.m. MST tip.

