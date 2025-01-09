Nebraska Volleyball Middle Blocker Andi Jackson's High School Jersey to Be Retired
Another honor for Nebraska volleyball's Andi Jackson.
Jackson will have her high school jersey retired Friday in her hometown of Brighton, Colorado. The Husker middle blocker will also be signing autographs and taking pictures during a meet and greet event.
At Brighton, Jackson was a first-team all-state selection in her senior season in 2022. That fall she averaged 3.5 kills per set with a .386 hitting percentage and led the Bulldogs with 67 service aces and 202 digs.
Now through two seasons in Lincoln, Jackson has been named All-Big Ten twice, including first team in 2024. This past season also saw the talented middle blocker also earn AVCA All-America First Team honors after averaging 2.62 kills per set with a .439 hitting percentage, which ranked sixth in the nation and fourth in school history.
The event Friday will feature a jersey presentation at halftime of the high school basketball game. The meet and greet will start at approximately 6:15 p.m. MST with the game slated for a 7 p.m. MST tip.
