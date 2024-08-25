Nebraska Volleyball Preview: AVCA First Serve Showcase vs. No. 9 Kentucky
The 2024 college volleyball season is officially here and two blockbuster matchups are set to kick off a campaign that sees the sport thrust into the national spotlight like never before. With nationally televised matches set to be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, NBC and FOX, growth seems imminent.
At the front of that movement is Nebraska volleyball. For a program that churns out stars year in and year out, 2024 looks no different. All starters return from a 2023 squad that lost in the national championship match to Texas. Ranked No. 2 heading into the fall, Nebraska looks to put that heart-crushing loss in Tampa behind them as they gear up for another challenging campaign.
The Huskers are one of four marquee teams heading to the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky as part of the AVCA First Serve Showcase. Nebraska will have its toughest season-opening opponent in years with a matchup against No. 9 Kentucky. It’s the first time since 2019 that the Huskers have faced a ranked opponent to kick off the season and the first time since 2018 that the opponent is ranked inside the top ten.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska hits the road to start off 2024.
How to Follow Along
Matchup: No. 2 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Kentucky
Where: KFC Yum! Center
Time: 6 p.m. CDT
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Kentucky Scout
Head Coach: Craig Skinner | 20th Season | 444-147 All-Time Record
2023 Record: 21-8 (17-1 SEC, 1st) | Lost in Five Sets to Arkansas in Sweet 16
Key Returners: Emma Grome, Setter, Sr. | Brooklyn DeLeye, OH, Soph. | Eleanor Beavin, L, Sr.
Key Departures: Reagan Rutherford, OH (Texas) | Azhani Tealer, MB (Eligibility) | Elise Goetzinger, MB (Eligibility)
Outlook: The Wildcats bring back a strong nucleus heading into Craig Skinner’s 20th season at the helm. Three-time All-American setter Emma Grome is back to run the offense after leading the power five with the most assists per set for the second straight season.
Gone is star hitter Reagan Rutherford to Texas, but the Wildcats return SEC Freshman of the Year Brooklyn DeLeye. The 6-2 sophomore racked up nearly 400 kills in 29 matches including marks of 3.7 kills and 1.7 digs per set along with 12 aces. She’ll be joined by Oklahoma transfer Megan Wilson on the other pin. Wilson saw action in 22 matches last year, but she’s expected to take an expanded role.
Eleanor Beavin leads the Wildcat defense in the back row and will aim to have her best season since winning the SEC Libero of the Year during her freshman season back in 2021.
Middle blocker will be a key area of interest for Kentucky after losing their top four block leaders. Skinner dipped into the portal to grab Xavier transfer Delaney Hogan. The 6-foot senior was a three-time All-Big East selection while being named the 2021 Big East Freshman of the Year. She’ll be the only blocker with college experience as part of a position group that includes redshirt freshman Jordyn Dailey and Brooke Bultema and true freshman Kennedy Washington.
Keys for Nebraska
The No. 2 Huskers are the favorite heading into Tuesday and they have the edge on paper. Nebraska’s block looks to be a key for victory. Kentucky lost its top four block leaders from a year ago and only has one of its four middle blockers with college experience. Husker setter Bergen Reilly may try to target her middle blockers more to expose the hole in the Wildcats’ roster.
Sophomore middle blocker Andi Jackson was hard to ignore in Nebraska’s Red-White scrimmage on Saturday. The game has seemed to slow down for the Colorado native after spending the summer with USA volleyball. Jackson exploded for a match-high 15 kills on a .583 hitting percentage to go with seven blocks. And that was against her teammates who know her tendencies best. Jackson looks ready for a breakout season and she’ll aim to start it against Kentucky on Tuesday.
