Sophomore Middle Blocker Dominates Nebraska Volleyball Scrimmage
Nebraska volleyball's Andi Jackson shined Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The sophomore middle blocker showed why she was Nebraska volleyball’s Lifter of the Year. She hammered 15 kills on a .583 hitting percentage and added seven blocks in the Huskers’ Red-White scrimmage.
The coveted award was voted on by her teammates. Director of Olympic Performance Brian Kmitta presented the trophy to her during a break between sets.
Coach John Cook was almost impressed with Jackson's performance.
"I’ve been saying all preseason that she has now discovered that she’s good enough to play here, and she’s worked really hard," Cook told reporters after the match. "She’s really confident.
"Her and Bergen [Reilly] have a great connection; they played on the USA team earlier in June, so she’s blossoming, fun to watch. She still has to get better at blocking, but she’s doing some nice things. But again, the thing is, confidence-wise, like I said, she’s blossoming as a volleyball player in her second year."
Cook alluded to Jackson's need to improve her blocking skills, but her improvement was on display. She also spoke about it with the media afterward.
"I’m just going to be honest, my teammates made it super easy," Jackson said. "Obviously, Lexi and our service team, they make it so easy to just attack super well, because we can be in system a lot.
"I know our setters have worked really, really hard, so Bergen did a really, really good job tonight just putting the ball up in medium system, and it gave me a ton of opportunities.
"I think serving went well, blocking went well. Obviously, as I feel like you could probably tell, my blocking has improved a ton, which has been nice to see as a reflection of our work in fall camp.”
For Jackson, the match allowed her to play against one of her idols – Lauren Stivrins. The former Husker notched seven kills and five blocks in her first match at home since the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament against Florida State.
"It was crazy," Jackson said while laughing. "I've watched all the time and she is a huge reason why I even came to Nebraska because I was like 'I want to be like Lauren Stivrins.' Having the opportunity to play against her, it was crazy and I'm super grateful."
The No. 2 Huskers now turn the page to the season opener in Louisville, Ky. Nebraska will face No. 9 Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday. The first serve is set for 6 p.m. CDT, with coverage on the Huskers Radio Network, including B 107.3 FM and 1400 AM/99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln. It will also be televised on ESPN2.
