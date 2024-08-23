Micah Mazzccua Bringing "Physicality" to Nebraska Offensive Line
Micah Mazzccua feels right at home with Nebraska football.
The former Florida Gator offensive lineman joined "Sports Nightly" on Thursday evening, talking with co-host Jessica Coody about several topics including why he chose Lincoln for his next stop after entering the transfer portal.
"I really wanted to be somewhere where I was going to be challenged, and to work on my discipline as a person," Mazzccua said. "Coach Rhule had my best interests."
The relationship with Rhule's staff was evident from the start, as the Pennsylvania native originally earned a scholarship from special teams coach Ed Foley while he was at Temple. Mazzccua was also heavily recruited to join the current Husker coach during his tenure at Baylor before leaving for the NFL.
"We have stayed in contact. Coach Rhule has always been close to my family, so it was an easy choice. Even the year I transferred to Florida, I wanted to come here.," Mazzccua said.
Mazzccua added that the environment in Lincoln has been a family atmosphere from the start.
"It is a family oriented program. I don't really feel like they are my coaches. It feels more like they are my uncles or a father figure," Mazzccua said.
Mazzccua does have family on the roster, as his older brother Maurice is a senior running back on the team.
The former Baylor Bear also spoke on how the offensive line's chemistry continues to build through fall camp.
"It is really easy," Mazzccua said. "The communication is the same everywhere, just different words. I feel like everything was pretty easy to pick up."
"I feel like we're going to be great. We keep striving. Right now, we are just worried about day-by-day. We keep getting better," Mazzccua said.
The offensive lineman has been a fan-favorite over the past few weeks, including his press comments where he discussed he "isn't flinching" when facing Nebraska's upcoming opponents.
During his year at Florida, Mazzccua went viral on social media for his square-up in the Tennessee matchup:
"These next two weeks we're working on game prep," Mazzccua said. "I think we're on the right track.
"We wanted to be the most physical, and we're working on the turnover battle. I think we're going to be successful this season," Mazzccua said.
Watch the full Sports Nightly episode below:
MORE: Taylor Landfair Excited for Fresh Start at Nebraska, Aims for National Championship
MORE: Huskers Reload Roster for 2024-25 After Key Player Losses
MORE: Blackshirt Alum Gives Confident Season Prediction for Nebraska Football
MORE: Huskers Pitchers Jordy Bahl and Trey Frahm Announce Engagement
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball's John Cook Reveals New Venue for 2025, Format for Red-White Scrimmage
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.