Nebraska Volleyball: White Tops Red in Annual Preseason Scrimmage
In front of a sold out crowd at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, the Nebraska volleyball team put on a show Saturday.
The Huskers split up for the annual Red-White Scrimmage, with the White team taking the match in four sets: 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22. But there was so much more going on beyond the play on the court.
Prior to the match, Nebraska handed out Big Ten Conference championship rings to the players. The arena also debuted the new conference championship and national runner-up banners.
Between the second and third sets, alumni were honored. There were more than 50 former Huskers on the floor.
Speaking of alumni, there was one playing in the match. Three-time All-American Lauren Stivrins played for the Red team. The former Husker notched seven kills and added five blocks in her first match at the Devaney Center since a sweep of Florida State in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
As for the current players, none shined brighter than middle Andi Jackson. The sophomore grabbed 15 kills on .583 hitting, adding seven blocks.
Playing for both teams at different times, Lindsay Krause posted 15 kills while newcomer Taylor Landfair notched 12. For the setters, Bergen Reilly had 40 assists and 10 digs for the White team and Kennedi Orr had 37 assists and 13 digs for the Red team.
In the back, freshman Olivia Mauch had a match-high 22 digs, with two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Lexi Rodriguez adding 15.
Next up for the No. 2 Huskers is the season opener in Louisville, Kentucky. Nebraska will face No. 9 Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday. First serve is set for 6 p.m. CDT, with coverage on the Huskers Radio Network, including B 107.3 FM and 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, and televised on ESPN2.
