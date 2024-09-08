Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Montana State, Boesiger's Birthday Magic Fuels 7-0 Run
The Nebraska volleyball team swept Montana State 25-19, 25-15, 25-10 to finish off a perfect weekend at the Husker Invitational in front of 8,456 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday afternoon.
The Huskers dominated the match. Nebraska (5-1) had a .400 hitting percentage while holding Montana State (1-4) to just .128. The Huskers recorded 47 kills compared to the Bobcats' 26 and served seven aces, allowing only two.
But, the highlight of the match for the Huskers came in the third set when junior Maisie Boesiger subbed in, and on her birthday served a 7-0 run.
"It's so special," Nebraska outside hitter and captain Merritt Beason said after the match about her teammate. "Maisie gives so much day in and day out, not just physically and volleyball-wise but emotionally. She's always got a smile on her face and she's always positive no matter what is going on in her life.
"We kind of joked because if Coach (John Cook) comes into practice and is maybe not in the best mood and we do gratitude circle, we always pick Maisie because we know she is going to say something positive. So, the amount she gives to our team is unmatched. For her, in general, but on her birthday too was extra special."
Boesiger, a native of Firth, Neb., walked on to the Nebraska volleyball team after enrolling at the university in the spring of 2022. She lettered all four years at Norris High School, finishing her career as the Titans’ all-time leader for career assists (3,460) and aces (226), as well as fifth for digs (995).
Boesiger might be fourth on the libero depth chart but she brings more to the team than just her physical volleyball skills.
According to Beason and Lindsay Krause, Boesiger is quite the baker.
"I hope she doesn't make her own (cake)," Beason said laughing.
Krause added, "She loves baking so much so she would make her own cake and be happy to do it."
Next for the Huskers is an in-state rivalry match against Creighton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CDT at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
