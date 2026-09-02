What Wide Receiver Tay Ellis' Decommitment Means for Nebraska

The Trae and Tay Show is no more.



Three-star wide receiver Antayvious Ellis, who committed to Nebraska last November, is no longer a member of the Huskers' 2027 recruiting class, it was announced Wednesday.

NU's 2027 haul is now back down to 21 commits. It leaves the Big Red without the promising pass-catcher whose move from Texas to Nebraska to team up with Taylor as high school seniors helped raise his profile as a member of coach Matt Rhule's most impressive recruiting class yet.

Wednesday's news comes as a bit of a surprise after Ellis caught three passes for 97 yards and a touchdown for Millard South on Friday night. Ellis was one of four Husker commits to take the field in a Class A Nebraska high school football matchup between No. 4 Millard North and No. 1 Millard South. Ellis and Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor helped the Patriots pull off a 35-34 come-from-behind victory.



Five days later, his departure is another reminder of how fluid modern recruiting has become.

Though Ellis' decommitment is noteworthy, Nebraska still has two pass-catchers in its 2027 haul: Khalil Taylor and Justyn Lindsay.

Taylor is regarded as a four-star prospect and the No. 87 overall player in the class, according to 247Sports. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound receiver from Pine-Richland (PA) chose the Huskers over Colorado, Penn State, and Georgia in early July. Viewed as a top 15 wide receiver in the 2027 class, Taylor is one of four recruits in Nebraska's haul included in the top 100 of the national rankings.

Lindsey is a more unproven player, though he offers a frame NU undoubtedly likes. Listed at 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, the Blue Springs (MO) product is regarded as a three-star recruit. He chose the Big Red over offers from Iowa, South Dakota, and Missouri State.

Ellis, who once seemed to have a strong relationship with Nebraska's staff, showed interest in other programs throughout his recruiting process but took to social media in April to announce that his recruitment was officially shut down.

That came after an unofficial visit to Miami during the spring. After his decommitment from the Huskers, Ellis still holds offers from 35 other Division I programs, including the Hurricanes, Texas, and Ohio State.

From left, Tay Ellis, Ahmad Hudson and Trae Taylor during the 2025 USC-Nebraska football game. | @QB6Trae/X on X

According to Hurrdat Spots recruiting expert Tim Verghese, who has followed Ellis' recruitment closely, Nebraska and the three-star pass-catcher “mutually parted ways.”



Ellis will now finish his high school season before presumably enrolling at another school. The Crowley, Texas native is undeniably talented, but it appears something changed between him and the Huskers' staff that made both sides comfortable moving on.

The Big Red will have little time to dwell on what could have been. Nebraska opens its 2026 season against Ohio on Saturday at 11 a.m. CDT as a 24½-point favorite. As the season rolls on, expect the Huskers to continue searching for additions to their 2027 recruiting class.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.