Northwestern Wildcats Land Transfer Commitment from Cincinnati Big Man
Pending any unexpected departures, the Northwestern Wildcats have finalized their 15-man roster for the 2025-26 season. Chris Collins has finally found his transfer center.
On Thursday night, former Cincinnati and USC big man Arrinten Page announced in an Instagram post that he had committed to play at Northwestern, captioning his photo, "Scratch me off the list."
Page, a 6-foot-11, 240-pound forward, began his career at USC as the No. 40 recruit in the nation by ESPN. As a true freshman in the same class as NBA draft picks Isaiah Collier and Bronny James, Page played in 27 games for the Trojans, starting four. Page averaged 3.1 points in just 10.7 minutes per game, but shot 49.2% from the field.
After one year in Los Angeles, Page transferred to Cincinnati, where he came off the bench in 31 games. Page once again had limited playing time, averaging 3.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in just 9.1 minutes per game.
With the signing of Page, Collins now has 15 players on his roster for next season. Page joins fellow transfers Jayden Reid and Max Green, as well as a five-man freshman class that ranks No. 21 in the country by 247 Sports.
At 6-foot-11, Page figures to immediately slot into Northwestern's lineup as the starting center. While the production may not match the caliber of a team looking to make its third NCAA Tournament in four years, the Wildcats have traditionally not relied on their centers to score.
Alongside Page, Collins will likely play All-Big Ten forward Nick Martinelli, Justin Mullins, Reid and K.J. Windham in his opening night starting lineup.