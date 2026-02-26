Northwestern Officially Eliminated from Big Ten Tournament After Loss to Maryland

The final buzzer in College Park on Wednesday night did more than end a basketball game. It ended a season’s postseason hopes!

With a 79-57 defeat to the No. 14 Maryland Terrapins, the Northwestern Wildcats were officially eliminated from contention for the Big Ten Tournament. What began as a road finale with a sliver of hope ended with the cold reality of math, momentum, and missed opportunities.

Big Ten Tournament Hopes Officially Ended for Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern now sits at 8-20 overall and 2-15 in Big Ten play. The loss marked its 10th consecutive defeat, a skid that has defined a difficult winter in Evanston. For the second straight year, the Wildcats will miss the conference tournament entirely.

FINAL | #14 Maryland 79, Northwestern 57



'Cats host Purdue in their 2025-26 finale at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 1. — Northwestern Women’s Basketball (@nuwbball) February 26, 2026

The postseason drought stretches back to their last appearance in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2021. The gap between Northwestern and the conference elite was on full display. Entering Wednesday night, the Wildcats’ postseason hopes were barely alive.

Even if Northwestern had pulled off a monumental upset over Maryland, it still would not have guaranteed a Big Ten Tournament berth. The Wildcats also needed road victories from both Oregon and USC that same night.

Without those results, the path vanished. And even if everything had broken perfectly, Northwestern still would have faced a win-or-go-home scenario in its upcoming home finale against Purdue on March 1.

By failing to secure the win in College Park, the equation became simple. The door is closed. The final game of the year is now about pride, not postseason positioning. If one stat could summarize the night, it would be turnovers.

Northwestern committed 21 total turnovers, never allowing its offense to settle into rhythm. The second quarter was particularly damaging. Seven giveaways during that stretch helped Maryland create separation. After halftime, the problem persisted. The Wildcats turned it over 10 more times in the second half.

Maryland capitalized in ruthless fashion, scoring 24 points off those Northwestern mistakes. In a game decided by 22 points, that margin loomed large. Handing a top-15 opponent extra possessions is a dangerous recipe.

Interior defense added to the challenge. Maryland poured in 54 points in the paint, repeatedly attacking the rim. By halftime, Northwestern had already allowed 12 offensive rebounds. Those second chances turned into 13 points for the Terrapins before the break. It did not help that Maryland struggled from deep, shooting just 14 percent from three-point range.

Wildcats' Grace Sullivan Shines in Tough Loss

Amid the disappointment, senior forward Grace Sullivan delivered another standout performance. Sullivan led Northwestern with 23 points. It was her 18th game of 20 or more points in 27 appearances this season.

Junior guard Casey Harter and senior guard Caroline Lau each added nine points. As a team, Northwestern shot a respectable 43.4 percent from the field. The Wildcats were not wildly inefficient. They simply did not get enough chances. The turnover disparity robbed them of opportunities to keep pace.

The first quarter offered hope. Maryland’s perimeter struggles allowed Northwestern to stay within two possessions. The Wildcats never actually held a lead, but the back-and-forth rhythm suggested the possibility of an upset brewing.

Then the second quarter changed the tone. Maryland strung together an 8-0 run that permanently shifted momentum. Combined with those seven turnovers in the period, the Wildcats entered halftime trailing 44-31. It was a steep climb.

Northwestern showed fight in the third quarter. Sullivan scored nine points in that frame alone, trying to will her team back into contention. But Maryland outscored the Wildcats 19-14 in the quarter. The deficit grew instead of shrinking.

The second half followed the same pattern. Northwestern flashed competitiveness but could not string together stops. The turnovers continued. The paint remained vulnerable. By the time the final buzzer sounded, the 79-57 score reflected Maryland’s control.

The loss also adds to a difficult series history. Northwestern has beaten Maryland only once. Wednesday marked the Wildcats’ 16th loss to the Terrapins.

Now the focus turns to Sunday’s regular-season finale against Purdue on March 1. It is more than just the last game on the schedule. It is a senior sendoff. It is a chance to snap a ten-game losing streak. It is an opportunity to close a difficult chapter with a measure of pride.