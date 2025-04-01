Wildcats Daily

Northwestern Takes Second Big Ten Series with Wins Over Maryland

The 'Cats have now won five of their last eight games.

Gavin Dorsey

Northwestern Wildcats baseball players celebrate during a game against Western Michigan on March 25, 2025.
Northwestern Wildcats baseball players celebrate during a game against Western Michigan on March 25, 2025. / Photo: Northwestern Athletics

Through nine conference games, the Wildcats have already eclipsed their Big Ten win total from each of the last two season.

Northwestern (12-13, 5-4 Big Ten) continued its turnaround over the weekend with a series win at Maryland, climbing to fifth in the conference standings. The 'Cats claimed a 6-5 10th-inning victory in the opener and an 18-8 win on Saturday, but couldn't complete the sweep. Maryland rebounded for a 22-11 run-rule win in the finale.

The Wildcats' strong start is the team's best in Big Ten play since 2021, and NU's first time winning consecutive Big Ten series since 2022. It was also Northwestern's first series victory at Maryland since 2017.

Right fielder Jackson Freeman continued his hot streak to begin conference play, hitting .615 (8-for-13) against the Terrapins. Freeman was one of eight Wildcats to homer and one of three to hit multiple, helping bring nine runners home in the process. The sophomore also scored a team-leading six runs.

The Wildcats won Friday's series opener in extras thanks to a go-ahead home run from first baseman Tyler Ganus. The graduate student was 6-for-10 on the weekend, and his game-winning shot was just Ganus' second homer of the season.

Northwestern also received big weekend contributions from Bennett Markinson, who reached base seven times in 12 plate appearances, and Trent Liolios, who hit three home runs. Despite the loss on Sunday, dual-sport athlete Jack Lausch had a day, launching the first two home runs of his collegiate career.

The Wildcats will head south to UIC for a Tuesday bout, then host Iowa in a three-game series starting on Friday. Northwestern previously lost to UIC, 5-2, on March 12.

