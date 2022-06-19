Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma College World Series Preview

Notre Dame's quest for a championship continues tonight when the Fighting Irish take on the Oklahoma Sooners.

Where: Charles Schwab Park; Omaha, Nebraska

When: 7:00 PM EST

Television: ESPN (Mike Monaco play-by-play, Chris Burke & Kyle Peterson analysts, Kris Budden sideline)

What to Know - Oklahoma: Notre Dame (41-15) beat the nation’s No. 3 home run hitting team, Texas (128), in Friday’s CWS opener. Now, the Fighting Irish will play one of the country’s top base-stealing teams. Oklahoma ranks 4th in the country with 146 swipes in 2022. Sooner shortstop Peyton Graham has both pop in his bat and pep in his step. Graham ranks 13th nationally with 32 stolen bases and he checks in at No. 31 with 20 home runs. Tanner Tredaway has 23 stolen bases and Kendall Pettis has 22. This is Oklahoma’s first trip to the College World Series since 2010, the last season the event was held at Rosenblatt Stadium. The Sooners used a seven-run second inning to beat Texas A&M 13-8 Friday. OU Big 12 Honorable Mention outfielder/DH Brett Squires is out for the rest of the CWS after suffering a broken wrist Friday when he was hit by pitch. Squires has seven home runs and seven stolen bases this season.

What to Know - Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish beat Texas 7-3 to win their CWS opener Friday night. The win came 20 years to the day from the program’s last CWS victory. Jared Miller and Carter Putz each homered for the Irish for two of the team’s 11 hits. It marked the 68th game of the season for the Longhorns. It was also the first time all season they were held without an extra base hit. Freshman All-American pitcher Jack Findlay has allowed just one run in 12.1 innings during the NCAA Tournament. He fired 2.1 perfect innings in relief Friday vs Texas to earn his team-leading 4th save. Notre Dame catcher David LaManna has thrown out 9 of 20 base stealers this season.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter