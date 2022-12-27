Skip to main content

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Holds At No. 5 In Latest AP Poll

The top five in the poll has been unchanged for the past four weeks, with South Carolina setting a new milestone at No. 1 this week
Notre Dame women’s basketball remains in a holding pattern in this week’s Associated Press basketball poll. The Fighting Irish (10-1) are ranked No. 5 for a fourth consecutive week. In fact, the entire top five teams in the poll have remained the same for four straight weeks.

Defending national champion South Carolina (12-0) has been No. 1 in the AP rankings for 27 consecutive weeks. It marks the fifth-longest run of all-time at No. 1. UConn holds the all-time record with 51 consecutive weeks at No. 1 from Feb. 18, 2008-Dec. 10, 2010.

Stanford (13-1) is No. 2 followed by Ohio State (13-0), Indiana (12-0), and then Notre Dame at No. 5.

The biggest move this week came when Michigan (11-1) knocked off No. 6 North Carolina (9-2). It dropped the Tar Heels to No. 13 with the Wolverines making the biggest upward move in the rankings, jumping up five spots to No. 14. Michigan will face No. 3 Ohio State to open Big Ten play this weekend.

North Carolina State (11-1) moves up to No. 6, followed by Virginia Tech (11-1), whose only loss is to Notre Dame. UConn (9-2), LSU (12-0) and UCLA (12-1) .

Notre Dame beat Western Michigan 85-57 in their final pre-Christmas game last Wednesday. The team was off for four days for the holiday weekend and returns to action this Thursday night at Miami in its second ACC game of the season. The Irish will be back home on New Year’s Day as well when they host Boston College at Noon. 

