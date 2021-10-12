2022 Star JJ Starling Commits To Notre Dame Basketball

Notre Dame basketball has picked up a huge commitment, landing La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere School star guard JJ Starling. The 2022 standout is a native of New York but transferred to the elite Indiana school, and he'll remain in the Hoosier state to play for the Irish.

A 6-3 guard capable of playing the point and running off the ball, Starling brings top-level scoring ability and athleticism to the Irish backcourt.

As a junior at La Lumiere, a powerhouse basketball program, Starling averaged 14.9 points per game. During his sophomore season at Baldwinsville (N.Y.) Baker, Starling averaged 28.6 points per contest.

Starling ranks as the nation's No. 27 overall player according to ESPN and he ranked No. 33 overall on the 247Sports composite list. If he remains ranked that high, Starling would go down as the highest ranked recruit to sign with the Irish in the 247Sports era. Former guard Demetrius Jackson was previously the highest ranked recruit at No. 34 overall in the 2013 class.

The standout guard picked the Fighting Irish over Duke, Syracuse, Maryland and Stanford. He also had offers from Ohio State, Alabama, St. John's, Northwestern, Penn State, Providence, Wake Forest, Washington and Miami among many others.

Starling joins a 2022 class that already has 6-8 forward Dom Campbell, the nation's No. 92 overall player on the 247Sports composite list.

