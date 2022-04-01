Football 101: Breaking Down Field-Boundary Principles In The Notre Dame Secondary

In our latest podcast we discussed a number of secondary related topics for the Notre Dame defense. Much of it was about recruiting, but prior to that we spent time breaking down the structure of the Notre Dame secondary.

The focus was on the field vs. boundary nature of the secondary alignment, the responsibilities within that structure and why Notre Dame wants players that can play all the roles.

During the show we discuss the responsibilities for the field players and boundary players in the secondary. We broke down what makes the positions different, the run game responsibilities and the pass game looks they have to show.

In the photo below you'll see the two base defensive looks we'll see from the Irish defense. These are the photos we use to break things down during the show, and much of the discussion centers around how these two looks set up the field vs. boundary players.

Here is a base defense from a two-high safety look.

Here is the base defense from a one-high safety look.

