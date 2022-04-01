Skip to main content

Football 101: Breaking Down Field-Boundary Principles In The Notre Dame Secondary

Breaking down the Notre Dame secondary positions from a field-boundary standpoint

In our latest podcast we discussed a number of secondary related topics for the Notre Dame defense. Much of it was about recruiting, but prior to that we spent time breaking down the structure of the Notre Dame secondary.

The focus was on the field vs. boundary nature of the secondary alignment, the responsibilities within that structure and why Notre Dame wants players that can play all the roles.

During the show we discuss the responsibilities for the field players and boundary players in the secondary. We broke down what makes the positions different, the run game responsibilities and the pass game looks they have to show.

In the photo below you'll see the two base defensive looks we'll see from the Irish defense. These are the photos we use to break things down during the show, and much of the discussion centers around how these two looks set up the field vs. boundary players.

Here is a base defense from a two-high safety look.

Base D

Here is the base defense from a one-high safety look.

Slot D

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Dante Moore
Recruiting

Notre Dame Recruiting Continues To Make Giant Strides

By Bryan Driskell6 hours ago
Carnell Tate - Dante Moore
Recruiting

Latest Recruiting Updates On Dante Moore and Carnell Tate

By Bryan Driskell11 hours ago
Luca Puccinelli
Recruiting

Notre Dame To Host Talented 2024 Tight End For Blue-Gold Game

By Ryan Roberts20 hours ago
Sam Pendleton
Recruiting

Notre Dame Locks In Visit With 2023 Offensive Lineman

By Ryan Roberts22 hours ago
Kyle Hamilton
Football

Breaking Down Notre Dame's 2022 NFL Draft Prospects

By Bryan DriskellMar 31, 2022
Corey Smith
Recruiting

Notre Dame Offers Dynamic 2024 Running Back

By Bryan DriskellMar 30, 2022
Charles Jagusah
Recruiting

Elite Offensive Lineman Sets Visit To Notre Dame

By Bryan DriskellMar 30, 2022
Foskey - Keeley
Football

Midweek Musings: Notre Dame And Position Group U, LB Recruiting, Irish Face Elite QB Schedule

By Bryan DriskellMar 30, 2022