Notre Dame Star Cornerback Benjamin Morrison Reveals NFL Draft Workout Plans
Much has been made about star Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. Morrison was projected by many to be a likely first round pick in 2025 entering last college football season, but a hip injury suffered in early-October ended his college career prematurely.
As Morrison continues to recover from that injury that required surgery, he gave details of when he'll be able to showcase his talents again. Unfortunately, that won't be during the NFL combine.
If Morrison's health can cooperate, he's a future NFL star in the making. Morrison was among the elite coverage cornerbacks in college football the last three seasons before his injury.
If he falls because of the questions regarding his hip, but is able to return to form previous to injury, somebody will be getting an absolute steal in the draft.