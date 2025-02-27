Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Star Cornerback Benjamin Morrison Reveals NFL Draft Workout Plans

Morrison suffered a season ending hip injury early in October

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame corner back Benjamin Morrison addresses media after a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame corner back Benjamin Morrison addresses media after a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Much has been made about star Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. Morrison was projected by many to be a likely first round pick in 2025 entering last college football season, but a hip injury suffered in early-October ended his college career prematurely.

As Morrison continues to recover from that injury that required surgery, he gave details of when he'll be able to showcase his talents again. Unfortunately, that won't be during the NFL combine.

If Morrison's health can cooperate, he's a future NFL star in the making. Morrison was among the elite coverage cornerbacks in college football the last three seasons before his injury.

If he falls because of the questions regarding his hip, but is able to return to form previous to injury, somebody will be getting an absolute steal in the draft.

More From Notre Dame On SI

5 Potential NFL Draft Landing Spots for Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard

USC Soars in College Football Recruiting Rankings, Notre Dame Stays Strong in Top 10

Notre Dame Football's Greatest 'Miracles' on 45th Anniversary of USA Upset of Soviet Union

Notre Dame Offers Scholarship to Fast-Rising Georgia Wide Receiver

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football