Bowl Prediction: #13 Florida State Seminoles vs Oklahoma Sooners

Florida State (9-3) and Oklahoma (6-6) meet in a bowl game for the fifth time as the Seminoles look to cap off their bounce back season with a victory over the Sooners. Oklahoma is looking to end their disappointing first season under Brent Venables with a win, which would send the Sooners into the offseason with some positive vibes.

Oklahoma has won six straight against the Seminoles, including three Orange Bowl wins (1980, 1981, 2001).

Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

When: December 29th - 5:30 PM ET

Network: ESPN

Spread: Florida State -9.5, O/U 66

IB has broken down the game and now it's time for us to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Florida State 37, Oklahoma 21

Seminole head coach Mike Norvell did a great job turning the corner this season, and I believe his squad will finish the season off on a very strong note. Florida State finished the season with five straight wins, and only one of them was within 25 points. Florida State also comes into this game as healthy as it's been in awhile.

Quarterback Jordan Travis and the FSU ground attack are going to roll in this game. The Seminoles finished the season 13th nationally in rushing offense and racked up over 200 yards eight times, while Oklahoma ranked 107th in rush defense, giving up at least 203 rushing yards five times.

Oklahoma was a mediocre program as best this season, finishing 6-6 and failing to pick up any impressive wins. I don't see how the Sooners can hang with Florida State. They don't have the talent Florida State possesses, they had more key opt outs, their defense is a sieve and their offense has improved, but it's nothing like it used to be.

Prediction: Florida State 42, Oklahoma 17

Florida State has been one of the hottest teams in football over the last month or so. Frankly, outside of the three game skid in the middle of the season they have looked pretty solid this year. I cannot say the same about Oklahoma. I have not been impressed with the Sooners at all this year. They lost a lot in the transfer portal last season and obviously are under new management that I am frankly not sold on either. This game just feels like one of the bigger mismatches on the schedule for the week. We shall see.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Florida State 38, Oklahoma 24

Florida State has really gotten things turned around under Mike Norvell. Their offense took a massive step forward this year and they hope to keep things rolling against Oklahoma.

Oklahoma has been very uninspiring throughout the majority of the season. The Seminoles dominate this one for the most part in this one. The final score is not indicative of how the game truly played out.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Florida State 36, Oklahoma 22

Oklahoma had enough problems during the regular season and things won’t get much better with leading rusher Eric Gray and a pair of offensive linemen opting out for the NFL. The Sooners are just 1-6 when allowing more than 14 points this season, but they’re 0-5 when they allow more than 200 rushing yards and FSU averages 218 on the ground.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Florida State 35, Oklahoma 28

Both of these teams ended the season playing their best football of the year, and that sets up for a fun, back-and-forth Cheez-It Bowl. Were these teams at full strength, Oklahoma - the Big 12's leading rushing offense - would have an advantage against a mediocre Seminole rush defense, but star Sooner RB Eric Gray opted out of the game. That leaves QB Dillon Gabriel to face the nation's second-ranked passing defense. Florida State surrendered only 158.9 YPG in the regular season, helped in large part by a defensive line that is among the best in the nation.

On the other sideline, Florida State QB Jordan Travis will take care of the ball and make big plays both through the air and on the ground, pulling this one out for Mike Norvell's team.

