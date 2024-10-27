Irish Breakdown

Former Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly Faces Backlash After LSU Falls to Texas A&M

Brian Kelly continues to have a harder time than most in big games

Nick Shepkowski

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly speaks with the officials during a time out in the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field.
Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly speaks with the officials during a time out in the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame fans grew very familiar with the feeling of seeing their team go on the road for a huge game and have a disappointing showing under Brian Kelly.

Perhaps it was 2011 or 2013 in Michigan, 2015's slow start at Clemson, 2017's meltdown in Miami, or the 2019 blowout loss in Ann Arbor.

During Brian Kelly's time at Notre Dame, losing huge games on the road was the norm - so much in fact that simply not being blown out would at times get confused for being a positive.

Kelly and LSU found themselves in a hostile environment Saturday night as the Tigers traveled to Texas A&M for a battle between two teams who were yet to lose in SEC play.

The game went differently for LSU and Kelly than it did for Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish when the season kicked off their on Aug. 31. Social media took it out on Kelly following the second half debacle and you'll find some of the best posts about it below.

LSU's Trip to College Station Much Different Than Notre Dame's

All Those LSU Advantages Really Paying Off

How do you spell Kelly?

When Brian Kelly Loses, America Wins

LSU Fans Realizing Notre Dame Fans Warnings Were Warranted

Where Has This Been Seen Before?

LSU and Brian Kelly Overrated Again?

A College Football Tradition Unlike Any Other

Still the Same

After Not Being Able to Stop Texas A&M in Second Half...

Brian Kelly and LSU Under the Bright Lights...

The Man With No Thumbs

More From Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated

Instant Takeaways: Notre Dame Dominates Navy with 51-14 Victory

Viral Moment: ESPN Fumbles Notre Dame Coach’s Name On-Air

See Who on ESPN College GameDay Picked Against Notre Dame vs. Navy

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football