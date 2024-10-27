Former Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly Faces Backlash After LSU Falls to Texas A&M
Notre Dame fans grew very familiar with the feeling of seeing their team go on the road for a huge game and have a disappointing showing under Brian Kelly.
Perhaps it was 2011 or 2013 in Michigan, 2015's slow start at Clemson, 2017's meltdown in Miami, or the 2019 blowout loss in Ann Arbor.
During Brian Kelly's time at Notre Dame, losing huge games on the road was the norm - so much in fact that simply not being blown out would at times get confused for being a positive.
Kelly and LSU found themselves in a hostile environment Saturday night as the Tigers traveled to Texas A&M for a battle between two teams who were yet to lose in SEC play.
The game went differently for LSU and Kelly than it did for Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish when the season kicked off their on Aug. 31. Social media took it out on Kelly following the second half debacle and you'll find some of the best posts about it below.