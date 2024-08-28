Caleb Williams Compared to All-Time Great in Unconventional Way
Since Sid Luckman retired following the 1950 football season the Chicago Bears have seemingly been looking for a franchise quarterback.
That's not to say they haven't paid or drafted some guys to be that, it's just that none of those players turned out as Chicago had hoped.
The feeling is a bit different around Chicago this time as rookie Caleb Williams feels like he's even more "can't miss" than the Mitch Trubisky's, Jay Cutler's, and Jim Harbaugh's before him.
Many compare the former USC great to Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes because of the athleticism and ability to throw from weird angles. Former Notre Dame star Manti Te'o sees a different mega-star athlete when he watches Williams though, and it's not star quarterback.
Caleb Williams as Steph Curry?
Manti Te'o, now an analyst on NFL Network, was on Good Morning Football this week discussing Williams. Although Te'o says he understands comparisons to Mahomes, he sees a different hall of fame talent when he watches Caleb Williams.
"I'm watching this young man scramble around and make all these throws and I'm thinking he looks like somebody else that I'm familiar with but I just can't put my finger on it," said Te'o, "Then I click on Hard Knocks and I'm watching him (Caleb Williams) against the Cincinnati Bengals and I see the mouthpiece, and when I see the mouthpiece at the corner of his mouth, I'm like, 'that's it!"
"It's Mr. Night-Night himself, it's Steph Curry!"
Te'o acknowledged that Williams' mouthpiece use is what made him think of the basketball legend, but that the way each play their respective sports is also similar.
"All the times where he's running around and he's scrambling and he's stepping up in the pocket, he's spinning out, he's extending plays, and I'm like 'that's Steph trying to get open!'"
Te'o went on to say that of all the things Steph Curry brings to the table, the thing he appreciates about the Golden State Warriors great is his quiet confidence and noted that both Curry and Williams have a nact for being able to make the most difficult things look easy.
Watch Entire Video of Te'o on Caleb Williams
See the entire breakdown Te'o gives of Caleb Williams below - as the former Fighting Irish star rocks a Notre Dame hockey sweater.
