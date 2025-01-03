Cam Newton's Notre Dame Prediction That Aged Like Warm Milk
When you look at all-time single seasons in college football history, very few are mentioned in the same breath as Cam Newton's at Auburn in 2010.
Newton led Auburn to the national championship after figuratively putting the Tigers on his back to get there.
Newton followed that up with a strong NFL career that lasted from 2011-2021.
However, as strong of a player as Newton was, his thoughts on Notre Dame football couldn't have been more wrong.
Cam Newton Fires Shots at Notre Dame
Just days ago Cam Newton joined the panel on ESPN's First Take. It just so happened that the father of Notre Dame defensive back Jordan Clark, Ryan Clark, was on the panel that day. He asked Newton the College Football Playoff team with the most to prove and fireworks ensued. Check it out below.
Newton might not be in playing shape these days but he's clearly still in pretty good shape if he's able to carry all that SEC water at once. He doesn't apply any substance behind his thoughts and instead essentially just yells "SEC!" whenever he's confronted with actual facts.
This is the kind of thing the Notre Dame faithful have had to deal with for the better part of 30 years and can finally put to rest after Thursday's huge win.
Georgia couldn't move the ball against Notre Dame.
I repeat: Georgia could not move the ball against Notre Dame.
Let me be clearer: Notre Dame's defense out-physicaled Georgia by a wide margin.
Also props to Ryan Clark for being the adult in that conversation as well as for his son being a key part of Notre Dame's defense that was lights out against SEC champion Georgia.
What a shame that three-loss Alabama team didn't make the playoff, Cam.