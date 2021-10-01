Game Prediction: #8 Arkansas at #2 Georgia

Arkansas (4-0) and Georgia (4-0) square off in what could be argued as the biggest game of the weekend! The Razorbacks face their third ranked opponent in five games, but this is the first on the road. Georgia has dominated its first four opponents, but with Clemson falling apart the schedule doesn't look as daunting.

We are going to learn a lot about both teams this weekend, and the winner gets a huge playoff resume boost.

Irish Breakdown is ready to make predictions for the game.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Georgia 24, Arkansas 20

I picked Arkansas to "upset" Texas A&M last weekend, but that was on a neutral field and the Aggies were overrated, something I've been saying since the summer. I've been back and forth on this game all week, but at the end of the day I'm going with the home team as much as I'd love to pick another Arkansas upset.

Georgia's defensive numbers are elite, but the best offensive team they've faced thus far is UAB. Arkansas presents a completely different test, and you can be sure that Treylon Burks and Tyson Morris will test the Bulldogs in a way that we haven't seen all season. My question is can Arkansas get its ground game going. If it can the Razorbacks will have a chance, if they can't their pass game isn't good enough to carry the day.

On the other side of the ball the Bulldogs have beat up on relatively mediocre defenses since it scored just three points and had just 256 yards against Clemson. Quarterback JT Daniels has been a bit banged up, but Georgia will need him to be on top of his game against what has been a stingy Arkansas defense.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Georgia 24, Arkansas 14

Even though Bryan has given me a hard time about not believing in Arkansas, I’m just not ready to jump on the bandwagon yet. I think the Georgia defense is absolutely elite and MIGHT be on par with what we see in South Bend each week. I think the ride ends for the biggies here BUT I do think they will cover and for all the degenerates out there, sometimes that’s all that matters!

GRANT DELVECCHIO, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Georgia 24, Arkansas 14

This game is going to be fun to watch as two of the nation's best defenses go head-to-head. Arkansas is fresh off of a big upset win over the Aggies, but I don't think the Razorbacks have what it takes offensively to put up points against a Bulldogs defense that hasn't given up more than 13 points this season. In what will be a defensive battle, Georgia has the edge on defense and offense as well. The Bulldogs stay undefeated.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Georgia 23, Arkansas 16

Heading into the season, few would have predicted that Arkansas’ visit to Georgia would be a top-ten matchup and one of the marquee games of the season to this point. Both teams enter the game with stingy defenses. Georgia ranks 1st in scoring defense, rushing defense, and passing defense in the SEC, while Arkansas ranks 3rd in scoring defense and pass defense and 9th against the run.

The difference in this game will come down to the Georgia defense’s ability to make Arkansas one-dimensional. The Dawgs are talented enough to shut down the Arkansas rushing attack – which averages 261 YPG – and make QB KJ Jefferson need to beat them through the air. Jefferson is a dynamic QB and has a great playmaker in WR Treylon Burks, but both players are coming back from injuries suffered against Texas A&M and may be limited.

Additionally, Arkansas has lived off big plays to this point in the season, and those will be hard to come by against a Georgia defense that allows only 3.34 yards per play. Arkansas has thrown 20 fewer passes than any team in the SEC this year and completes only 58.3% of passes, leading to the second-lowest 3rd down conversion rate in the SEC at 35.3%– the Razorbacks will play hard and be in this game until the end, but won’t be able to sustain enough drives to pull this out.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: Georgia 27, Arkansas 14

The Razorbacks are slowly becoming a bettors dream with their punishing rushing attacking and hard-hitting defense in the SEC. The health of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson and wide receiver Trevion Burks will play a major role in the Razorbacks attempt to keep the ball away from Kirby Smart’s most talented offense since his arrival at Georgia. Both are expected to play, but if their injuries keep them from being able to perform at their best level, the Razorback defense may run out of gas late in the contest.

Defense should be KING early on, and no one has played better defense than the Georgia Bulldogs. Their defense has only allowed one touchdown through three games, and it came in garbage time against South Carolina. Even more impressive is the fact that their opponents have reached the red zone a total of four times this season. Not to be outdone, the Razorbacks held Texas to just 256 total yards. Since then, the Longhorns eclipsed the 600-yard mark in its next two games totaling 128 points.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Arkansas 27, Georgia 20

Is this Arkansas team a fluke? Nope. They go on the road in Athens to knock off a talented Georgia squad. The Bulldogs have a difficult time getting much going offensively and the Razorbacks make a couple more plays in the biggest moment of the game for Sam Pittman's squad. Let chaos ensue.

