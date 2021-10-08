Game Prediction: #2 Georgia at #18 Auburn

A case could be made that Georgia (5-0) has been the nation's most impressive team in 2021, and the Bulldogs will be challenged once again when it heads to Auburn (4-1), who is coming off an impressive road victory over LSU.

The Irish Breakdown crew has evaluated this matchup and is ready to make our predictions!

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Georgia 24, Auburn 14

I was impressed by Georgia throughout the season but wasn't buying the hype of them being an elite team .... until last week. Destroying Arkansas (37-0) with their backup quarterback was incredibly impressive. Georgia's defense has been outstanding all season and the run game has taken off the last two games, racking up an average of 258 yards per game in wins over Vanderbilt and the Razorbacks.

Auburn impressed me last week when it headed to Baton Rouge and beat LSU. I don't, however, think the Tigers have enough offense to hang with Georgia. The Bulldogs have held four opponents under 100 rushing yards and three more under 100 yards passing. Georgia has given up just 77 total yards and 162 total yards in its last two games, and four of its have opponents have been held under 200 total yards and only South Carolina (13 points) has scored in double figures.

Auburn has been stingy with its ground defense this season, with the exception of its contest against Georgia State. If it can keep the Bulldogs ground game in check it might be able to make this a somewhat competitive game, but at the end of the day I just don't think Auburn will have enough offense.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Georgia 27, Auburn 14

I think I have said it before in these predictions and it is not exactly going out on a limb but Alabama and Georgia are in a class above the rest of college football right now. The Georgia defense is so good that it doesn't matter who the Dogs roll out at QB. Whoever it is will struggle early but once the D settles in for Georgia the O will take over as well. Auburn will keep it close early but it won't look like that on the scoreboard at the end.

GRANT DELVECCHIO, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Georgia 35, Auburn 17

I think this is Georgia's year. Dawgs roll.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Georgia 21, Auburn 9

Georgia visits Auburn on Saturday in the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry”, a game which stretches its history back to 1892. The Dawgs have been arguably the country’s most impressive team to this point in the season and are coming off a 37-0 dismantling of Arkansas last weekend. On the other sideline, Auburn used two 4th quarter touchdowns to overcome a 19-10 deficit at LSU and pull out a 24-19 win over the Tigers.

Georgia leads the nation in scoring defense, only allowing a paltry 4.6 PPG, and Auburn does not have enough offensive firepower to move the ball consistently. Auburn QB Bo Nix has not had the same ball security issues that he had in 2020, but he is not an accurate enough passer to threaten Georgia’s defense, completing only 58.5% of passes. The Dawgs will take away the easy throws, limit Auburn’s rushing attack, and force Nix to beat them over the top. Auburn has a strong defense too – and they’re good enough to keep the Tigers in the game – but Georgia will control the ball, wear down the Tigers, and pull away with a late touchdown.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: Georgia 35, Auburn 17

I could type a lot of stats about JT Daniels returning and his importance to the Bulldogs offense. I could talk about Bo Nix’s magic act in Baton Rouge last week and how that could elevate the Tigers to being a true contender in the SEC. I won’t waste anyone’s time. The Georgia Bulldogs defense is that damn good and worth the price of admission and your four and a half hours of viewing pleasure on a Saturday afternoon. Take my word for it!

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Georgia 31, Auburn 17

The Georgia defense is suffocating and Auburn's offense has taken a step backward with inconsistency at quarterback. The bulldogs prove again that they are amongst the elite of college football this season. This is a long day for Auburn offensive players.

