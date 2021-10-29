Game Prediction: #1 Georgia vs Florida

There are two huge rivalry games this weekend and one will be the World's Largest Cocktail Party, the battle between the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators.

Georgia is (7-0) is unbeaten, ranked No. 1 and absolutely dominating opponents. Florida (4-3) came into the season with high expectations but the Gators have been so disappointing they are now out of the Top 25.

But you know this to be true, when it comes to rivalry games you can throw the records out of the window. Georgia will look to continue its march to a SEC championship while the Gators are looking to salvage their season, and nothing would do that better than upsetting the Bulldogs.

Trends the last decade plus would make this season to be a day that Florida will shock the college football world. Florida won three straight in this series from 2008-10, Georgia countered with its own three-game win streak (2011-13), Florida bounced back with another three-game win streak (2014-16), Georgia dominated from 2017-19. Florida won last year's game by a 44-28 score, so will the Gators keep this streak going or will Georgia continue rolling?

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Florida 30, Georgia 23

I'm going to either look like a genius or a complete idiot when this game ends. Georgia has just steamrolled teams this season and they seem to be at their best in the biggest games. They obliterated Arkansas (37-0), beat Auburn convincingly (34-10) on the road and spanked Kentucky (30-13).

Georgia's defense has been brilliant all season, but other than Arkansas none of the Bulldog opponents have been very good on offense this season. Five of Georgia's seven opponents rank between No. 78 and No. 124 in total offense. Florida - at 501.7 yards per game - presents a completely different problem for the Bulldogs.

Of course, the Georgia front seven is unlike anything the Gators have seen this season.

I think the Gators will protect the ball better than it has in recent games, the two-headed monster at quarterback will make plays and keep Georgia off balance and Georgia's lack of offense will come back to hurt them in this game. Georgia hasn't turned the ball over in three games, but that will change against the Gators, will give Florida enough short field opportunities to pull off the biggest upset of the season.

Prediction: Georgia 47, Florida 24

Georgia is still the head and shoulders #1 team in the country. It is Georgia and everyone else. I do not see that changing this week against a 4-3 Florida team. The Gators will stress the secondary for the Bulldogs to an extent but they will be forced to be one dimensional just like everyone else that has played Georgia. No team has made Georgia pay for having Stetson Bennett at QB and his time may be done anyway with JT Daniels potentially making a comeback.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Georgia 27, Florida 21

Georgia will take on the best offense it has faced this season in the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party in Jacksonville this weekend. Florida has the #2 offense in the SEC and averages over 500 yards per game, and they have the playmakers to put pressure on the Georgia defense. This game will be close the entire way, as the Gator defense should also be able to have some success in limiting the Dawg offense, which only ranks 8th in the SEC averaging just over 430 yards per game. However, this game will be decided by turnovers, and that stat strongly favors Georgia.

The Dawgs don't force quite as many turnovers as you would expect, given their defensive strength (only 10 this season in 7 games), but Florida is the second-worst team in the SEC at taking care of the ball. The Gators bring a -7 turnover margin into the game and between QBs Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson have already tossed 12 interceptions. Georgia's offense isn't flashy, but it is good enough to turn short fields into points, leading to the victory.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: Georgia 37, Florida 17

This matchup will be fun all over as both teams invade Jacksonville for their annual “Biggest Cocktail Party”. With a win, Georgia will more than likely be the No. 1 ranked team in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. The winner of this game has represented the SEC East in the SEC championship game the last six seasons, with each team going on 3 occasions. DT Jordan Davis has been the most dominant player in college football this season, leading a dominant Bulldog defense that allows 2.2 yards per carry and 12 first downs per game.

The Gators have been inefficient in the passing game, and their ability to run the ball with both of their quarterbacks has been the foundation of offensive success. Quarterback JT Daniels may return on Saturday, but the Bulldog offense has been steady and punishing with Stetson Bennett handing the ball off to Zamir White and James Cook for 5.4 yards per carry. I look at the low O/U and two touchdown spread and that points to a game that’s closer than most experts think, but Georgia’s defense is as good as advertised, and one has to question if Florida has enough versatility to threaten the Bulldogs.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Georgia 28, Florida 17

It's tough to pick against Georgia right now. Their defense has been otherworldly dominant. As long as their offense doesn't shoot themselves in the foot, expect another dominant performance that does not mirror the final score.

