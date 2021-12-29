Mayo Bowl Prediction: North Carolina vs South Carolina

The battle of the Carolinas takes on a bit more intrigue as South Carolina (6-6) looks to give the struggling SEC its first bowl victory of the season. North Carolina (6-6), on the other hand, will look to hand the Gamecocks their second straight loss to an ACC opponent.

The Irish Breakdown staff has analyzed the game and its time for predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: North Carolina 37, South Carolina 17

South Carolina was out-gained and out-scored by its opponents this season, but the Gamecocks still managed to finish 6-6 and earned a spot in this bowl game. It was a solid first season for Shane Beamer, but things aren't going to end well for him.

North Carolina is 6-6 because of its awful defense, but the Gamecocks score just over 21 points per game. South Carolina is a solid and opportunistic defense, but North Carolina's balance will prove to be too much. Expect the Gamecocks to keep it tight early, but the UNC firepower will combine with an anemic South Carolina offense to cause this game to not be close in the second half.

I gained a ton of respect for UNC quarterback Sam Howell for deciding to play this game. He's likely headed to the NFL but said the following about his decision to play:

"It's something that definitely makes a lot of sense when you really look at what's at risk and all that, but I'm here for this team," Howell said leading up to the game. "I just feel like as the quarterback of this team, and as a leader of this team, it's just not the right thing. Even if it is the best decision for me and my career to opt out of this game, it's not about me. People could say I'm in the position where I can be selfish and make that decision, but that's just not who I am."

Prediction: North Carolina 41, South Carolina 28

When the North Carolina offense is humming it is VERY hard to stop or even contain. Sam Howell can put the Tar Heels on his back and score a ton of points. For that reason alone I like North Carolina here.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: North Carolina 30, South Carolina 23

Sam Howell entered the year with high hopes for high for another prolific passing year, the Tar Heels have needed Howell and the entire team to power the ACC's top rushing attack. The Tar Heels' 2,640 yards rushing and 5.5 yards per rush both ranked first in the ACC, thanks in part to a 1,000-yard season from graduate transfer Ty Chandler and 826 yards from Howell. Howell deciding to play in this game provides a potential storybook considering his first college start was a win against South Carolina.

The Gamecocks' offense has been pieced together with multiple quarterbacks and mixed results, but the scoring needed to win has been limited thanks to a defense that has been strong for much of the year, particularly at forcing turnovers. South Carolina's 24 turnovers gained 15 interceptions and nine fumble recoveries ranks No. 1 in the SEC and No. 12 nationally.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: South Carolina 34, North Carolina 29

There is some optimism around South Carolina. On the other side, North Carolina is limping to the finish with some very up and down play. Assuming quarterback Sam Howell plays, it’ll be a tightly contested game but the Gamecocks should be flying around with high energy in this one.

