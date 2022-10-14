Game Prediction: #5 Michigan Wolverines vs #10 Penn State Nittany Lions

The Michigan Wolverines (6-0) and Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) square off in yet another classic matchup. Its the fourth time in six seasons that both teams enter the matchup ranked, but it marks the first time since 1997 that both teams enter the matchup ranked in the Top 10.

That season the Wolverines came out on top 34-8 en route to their last national championship.

Penn State comes into the matchup rested, while the Wolverines are coming off a pair of relatively unimpressive victories over Maryland and Indiana.

The winner stays in the top group of the Big Ten standings and puts themselves in position to make a run at a College Football Playoff berth, while the loser enters single elimination mode for that chance.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Michigan 27, Penn State 23

The matchup of the 19th-ranked Michigan rushing offense and the 5th-ranked Penn State rushing defense will be the most intriguing matchup of this game, but it's the battle on the opposite side that could have the biggest impact.

Michigan's run defense ranks 7th in the country, but it has yet to be tested. Connecticut's 40th ranked rushing offense is the best Michigan has faced this season, and Maryland comes in next at No. 66. Hawai'i ranks 98th, Indiana ranks 124th, Iowa ranks 127th and Colorado State ranks 129th.

We'll find out if Michigan's numbers are a by-product of a soft schedule or if they are still dominant in the front seven.

Of course, the same is true for Penn State's ground attack. After being held to 98 yards in the season-opening win over Purdue, which ranks 18th in rushing defense, averaged 216.3 yards per game in its next four games. That came against the 68th best rush defense (Central Michigan), the 92nd rush defense (Auburn), the 99th rush defense (Ohio) and the 102nd rush defense (Northwestern).

Both teams have quality offensive lines and talented pass catchers, both have stingy defenses. The quarterbacks have very similar statistics and both teams have talented running backs. I see Michigan's weapons making just a few more plays and coming out on top, but it will be a really good game.

Prediction: Michigan 24, Penn State 17

This is the first big test for Michigan and they get it at home. I am a little leery with the way the Wolverines played against Indiana where they could not figure things out until the second half which was too late to cover the 23 point spread (yes I had them in a parlay). I think Penn State will continue to struggle in third down situations (34% on the season) and that will end up being a key stat in this one. Penn State can stop the run but Michigan will get theirs. My hope is for a close game. We will see if Michigan can shake the IU hangover.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Penn State 24, Michigan 20

Penn State has been running the ball at a tremendous clip over the last few games, leaning on freshman Nicholas Singleton and Katron Allen. They face off against a stingy Michigan defense that has done well defending the run thus far so something has to give.

On the other side, Blake Corum has also been an absolute monster so far for the Wolverines. Penn State also is doing a tremendous job stopping the run, so once again, something has to give.

I’m leaning toward the upset here. Singleton outpaces the impact that Corum has and the Nittany Lions leave the Big House with an upset victory.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Penn State 23, Michigan 20

We’ve been waiting for quarterback JJ McCarthy to have his first true test as Michigan’s schedule has been one of the easiest. The Michigan offense will have to open things up and that could lead to some turnovers. Meanwhile, the Penn State defense is built to make the Wolverines one dimensional and Sean Clifford may finally be ready to lead the Nittany Lions to a big-time road win that will set up a huge home tilt against Ohio State. Can Nick Singleton outshine Blake Corum?

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Michigan 27, Penn State 20

We know Michigan hasn’t played anyone, but Penn State really hasn’t either. The Nittany Lions are only allowing 80 rushing yards a game, but Michigan’s Wolverine running back Blake Corum has been an unstoppable freight train.

ANDREW McDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Michigan 20, Penn State 17

The 2022 Michigan season is playing out very similarly to its 2021 season - the Wolverines are not overly impressive against any team with a pulse, but this team has an identity that it leans on - run the ball and stop the run. The Wolverines rush for 212.3 YPG and allow only 81.7 YPG on the ground. Being able to control the trenches allows Michigan to win close games and avoid letdowns, and I see this game playing out similarly to Michigan's first three Big 10 games.

The Wolverines aren't overly impressive, but establish on the ground game (which is boosted by JJ McCarthy's legs), win the field position battle, and lean on a strong defensive line to close out the win.

