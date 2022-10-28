Game Prediction: #2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs #13 Penn State Nittany Lions

The biggest game of the weekend is happening in the Big Ten when the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes get ready for the #13 Penn State Nittany Lions. It's just the second road game for the Buckeyes, while Penn State is coming off a blowout home win over Minnesota.

Where: Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pa.)

When: 12:00 PM ET

TV: Fox

Line: Ohio State -15.5, O/U 61

IB has broken down the game and it's time to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Ohio State 34, Penn State 20

I don't know what it is, but Penn State seems to give the Buckeyes a tougher test than most teams in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions haven't won this matchup since 2016, but each of the last five games have been good ball games and relatively tightly contested games.

Penn State will keep it somewhat tight early, but I just don't think this is as good of a matchup for the Nittany Lions as it has been in past seasons. Ohio State's offense sputtered a bit against Iowa, and it wasn't the first time the Buckeye offense hasn't been lights out. I know the Buckeyes scored 54 points against Iowa, but they racked up just 360 yards and had their second lowest yards per attempt game of the season. Ohio State had a defensive touchdown and also had scoring drives of just 1, 4, 15, 17, 24 and 40 yards.

The issue for Penn State is they haven't shown the balance necessary to out-score a team like Ohio State, and their defense has been good, but that has been against not very good defenses. The only really good offense they've played all season is Michigan, who racked up 41 points thanks to 418 rushing yards. I just don't think they'll be able to slow down the run game of Miyan Williams/TreVeyon Henderson and also the pass game. One of those areas will go off and fuel a Buckeye win.

It will be tight for awhile, but in the end Penn State doesn't have enough firepower to win this game.

Prediction: Ohio State 45, Notre Dame 20

Ohio State leaves the state of Ohio for just the second time ALL SEASON when they travel to Happy Valley on Saturday. I think Ohio State is one of the absolute top teams in the country even though they really haven't been tested, except in week one of course! Michigan handled Penn State in the second half and I think OSU is head and shoulders ahead of the Wolverines. I think because it is in Beaver Stadium that the first half could be close but the second half will be a joke and it will get out of hand easily.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Ohio State 38, Penn State 17

Penn State has continually been the trending pick as a sleeper in the Big Ten and has typically fallen slat in the big moments. Their defense is a bit lackluster than your typical Nittany Lion defense and offensively, they are too one dimensional.

Ohio State, on the other hand, has all the makings of a potential national title contender this year. Led by quarterback CJ Stroud, their offense is again one of the better units in college football. With their offensive line and defense playing better, it could be a long day for Penn State.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Ohio State 27, Penn State 23

The Nittany Lions have been one of the most confusing and inconsistent teams in the country under James Franklin. However, they have consistently given the Buckeyes tough games and last year was no different in Columbus. Will Sean Clifford be able to make enough plays along with the young Nittany Lions receiving corp? I don’t think so.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Ohio State 44, Penn State 20

The Buckeyes have been the most statistically dominant team in college football this season, ranking 2nd in scoring offense, 4th in total offense, 5th in scoring defense, and 2nd in total defense, and Ohio State will cruise to victory in an early kickoff in Happy Valley. I'm sure Penn State would love this to be a White Out game, but such is life with the Fox TV contract. This is not a typical Penn State team, as the Nittany Lions have been one of the Big Ten's best offenses while the defense has been mediocre. The only reason that Penn State has allowed only 18.9 PPG is because the Nittany Lions are 2nd in the Big Ten (and 4th in the country) in opponent red zone TD percentage.

That won't matter against Ohio State. The Buckeyes are a perfect 36-for-36 in the red zone this season, with 86.1% of those possessions ending in touchdowns (best in the country). That is, if Ohio State even needs to get in the red zone - they lead the Big Ten in plays of 20+, 30+, 40+, 50+, and 60+ yards. Ohio State in a blowout.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Ohio State 48, Penn State 28

Iowa has the No. 6 total defense and No. 8 scoring defense in the nation and Ohio State just scored 54 points against them. The only time the Buckeyes haven’t broken 45 points was in week one against the Irish. Penn State has to play a perfect game in all facets to have a chance. Good luck.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 32-6

Vince - 26-12

Ryan - 26-12

Shaun - 24-14

Andrew - 23-15

Sean - 23-15

