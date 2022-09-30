Game Prediction: #9 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs #16 Baylor Bears

There is a huge matchup in the Big 12 this weekend between the #9 Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0) and the #16 Baylor Bears (3-1). It's a rematch of last year's Big 12 title game, which the Bears won 21-16. It was a rematch of the regular season game the Cowboys won 24-14.

Baylor is already 1-0 in the conference, and Oklahoma State kicks off its conference slate with this matchup. The winner takes a big step forward towards a Big 12 title game appearance.

IB has broken down the game and is ready to make its predictions for this huge matchup.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Oklahoma State 31, Baylor 23

This prediction comes down to whether or not you trust Cowboy quarterback Spencer Sanders to play at a high level. Sanders can be really, really good at times. Other times he struggles doing some of the simple things. Sanders has continued to be up-and-down this season, much like the Baylor pass defense. Sanders has weapons and I think he'll make enough plays down the field, and with his legs, to move the ball and put up points.

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen had a bit of a breakout in last season's Big 12 title game win over Oklahoma State. He's been solid but unspectacular so far this season, and he'll need to be at his best against the Cowboys. I think this game will be much more offensive oriented than last season. Oklahoma State looks more like past Cowboy teams than the defensive oriented 2021 team. If Baylor is going to win this game it will have to score, and I say that while having a great deal of respect for the Baylor defense and the job Dave Aranda is doing with that program.

In the end I think Baylor makes some stops, but the Cowboys will get more touchdowns and the Bears will be forced to settle for more field goals. That will be the difference in this matchup.

Prediction: Oklahoma State 27, Baylor 25

Maybe it is still the Fiesta Bowl hangover for me but I do believe in the Cowboy to a certain degree within their conference. I think Baylor has been humbled a bit and as much as I like Art Briles and what he is doing at Baylor, I really to like Mike Gundy and have since the "I'm a man!" speech. I will take the Cowboys in a close one here.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Baylor 30, Oklahoma State 27

Both rushing attacks come into this matchup after struggling in the previous game. Baylor has been in two tough battles with Iowa State and BYU, while Oklahoma State’s win against Arizona State has lost a little bit of its luster. Turnovers haven’t been an issue for either team and this game should come down to the fourth quarter and the two quarterbacks. Shapen and the Bears with the home crowd should be a lot for Spencer Sanders to overcome without a consistent run game.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Baylor 27, Oklahoma State 22

A rematch of last year’s Big 12 title game, won by OSU. Oklahoma State’s yet to be challenged, while Baylor has split games with BYU and Iowa State. Baylor’s defense and QB Blake Shapen’s patience should win the day.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Oklahoma State 34, Baylor 24

The rematch of the Big 12 championship game, these two teams look a ton different than a season ago. This appears like more of a offensive game than a season ago.

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders looks like he may have turned the corner a bit. While Baylor signal caller Blake Shapen has been less than spectacular so far. That’s the difference in this football game.

ANDREW McDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Baylor 24, Oklahoma State 21

These teams split two close matchups last year, with Oklahoma State winning 24-14 in the regular season before Baylor beat the Cowboys 21-16 in the Big 12 Championship, denying Oklahoma State a chance for a CFP berth. This year's matchup will be another nail-biter, but the edge goes to the Bears at home in Waco.

Baylor comes into this matchup tested - having dropped a double-overtime game at BYU before beating Iowa State in Ames last week - while Oklahoma State makes its first road trip of the season coming off a bye week after cruising to wins over Central Michigan, Arizona State, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. I expect this one to play out very similarly to the Big 12 Championship - Baylor starts fast, builds a lead, and then does just enough to overcome some late Spencer Sanders heroics and pull out the win.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 15-4

Vince - 14-5

Shaun - 13-6

Sean - 13-6

Ryan - 13-6

Andrew - 11-8

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter