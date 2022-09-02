Game Prediction: #11 Oregon Ducks vs #3 Georgia Bulldogs

The 3rd-ranked Georgia Bulldogs kick off their national title defense against the 11th-ranked Oregon Ducks. There are a number of interesting storylines, beginning with the fact Oregon is now led by Dan Lanning, who coordinator the Georgia defense the last three seasons.

The Irish Breakdown staff is ready to make predictions for the matchup.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Georgia 27, Oregon 16

Of course Georgia won't be as good this season as it was last season, but that doesn't mean the Bulldogs will take much of a dip. Their strengths will be a bit different this season, and I see Georgia thriving more with skill this year, and the offense should be a bit more explosive.

Oregon is breaking in a new coach, but there is talent in Eugene. If Bo Nix seizes hold of the starting job I do believe he gives the Ducks a chance to head into Atlanta and be competitive. He was playing really, really good football when he went down with an injury last season.

I think Oregon could eventually become the best team in the Pac 12, but it won't be in game one. They'll need time to get their athletes on the same page, and as much as I like the Duck offensive line the Bulldogs will still win the battle in the trenches. Stetson Bennett is the ultimate game manager, and he still has plenty of weapons around him, including a healthy Kearis Jackson. Georgia might start slow but they role in this game.

RYAN ROBERTS, RECRUITING DIRECTOR

Prediction: Georgia 34, Oregon 17

Georgia has a tough task replacing a flurry of talented players from the 2021 team. Despite that turnover, they quickly reload and dominate the Ducks.

Oregon has better days ahead but the offense remains stagnant throughout the majority of the day. Their defense hung tough for awhile until they were finally wore down.

Prediction: Georgia 24, Oregon 14

Which QB are you most confident in; Stetson Bennet, Bo Nix or Ty Thompson? Not exactly a College Football HOF lineup but one of them has a National Championship ring so there is that. Oregon has some serious firepower and I do believe in their offensive line. The problem is the defense of Georgia they will be going up against.

Yes, Georgia lost 15 starters to the NFL but it is not like they are hurting for talent. Bennett proved he can be the steady rock for this offense and make plays when he needs to. The defense will do enough to hold back the Ducks offense. I think Oregon gets inside the 17 point spread but asking them to win is a bit too much.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Georgia 35, Oregon 20

An interesting week one matchup for both of these teams. Georgia plays its first game as the defending national champion and Oregon plays its first game since losing Mario Cristobal to Miami. The wrinkle is, former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is Oregon’s new head coach. It’s in Athens as well.

ANDREW McDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Georgia 23, Oregon 21

Former Bulldog defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will come tantalizingly close to upsetting the defending champions in his first game as Oregon head coach. Lanning was the architect of last year’s Georgia defense that allowed only 10.2 PPG, and if anyone can find a way to put points on the board against Georgia, it’s him. It also helps that the Bulldog defense lost eight starters to the NFL Draft, including 5 in the first round. Georgia is still really, really talented, but much of that talent is unproven.

Auburn transfer Bo Nix and highly recruited Ty Thompson have battled for the starting QB job at Oregon this offseason. Though Lanning has not yet announced a starter, the consensus is that it is likely Nix – and that’s the problem. Nix faced the Bulldogs three times while at Auburn, and in those three starts completed only 56% of his passes, threw only one touchdown against two interceptions, and led his offense to an average of just 10.0 PPG.

The Ducks have talent, with 14 starters returning from last year’s team (including all 5 on the offensive line), but Nix’s limitations on offense will not be enough to overcome the Bulldogs. With the game on the line, Georgia QB Stetson Bennett will find a way to make just enough plays to lead Georgia to a close victory in front a very pro-Bulldog crowd in Atlanta.

