Game Prediction: #4 TCU Horned Frogs at #18 Texas Longhorns

The Big 12 race has been arguably the most entertaining in college football, and the race heats up even more this weekend when the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs (9-0) take on the 18th-ranked Texas Longhorns (6-3). TCU is looking to get one step closer to locking down a spot in the Big 12 title game, while the Longhorns are looking to stay in the race.



Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas)

When: 7:30 PM ET

Network: ABC

Line: Texas -7.5, O/U 65

IB has broken down the game and now it's time to make predictions!

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: TCU 34, Texas 31

I've gone back and forth on this game all weekend, but at the end of the day there are two things this season have shown me very clearly. TCU gets ripped for having to come from behind in some games, but what that shows me is that Sonny Dykes and his squad know how to win games. Texas, in two years under Steve Sarkisian, has consistently shown it doesn't know how to win these games.

Until Texas overcomes that trend I just can't pick them. There are a lot of aspects to this matchup that I like for Texas, and that doesn't even include the fact they are playing at home. Texas has been running the football a lot better lately, while TCU has been vulnerable to good ground attacks. I also think the Longhorns have perimeter weapons that can give them problems.

At the end of the day, Texas still hasn't completely turned the corner on defense, and the TCU offense remains dangerous and explosive. Combined with the fact TCU shows it can win these games and Texas still hasn't shown it.

RYAN ROBERTS, RECRUITING DIRECTOR

Prediction: Texas 38, TCU 34

Even when people have counted them out, TCU has continued to prove doubters wrong in a big way. Their high powered offense is a big reason for their success, led by quarterback Max Duggan.

On the other side, quarterback Quinn Ewers has been a little up and down but does have an outstanding rushing attack to back him up. The Horned Frog Cinderella season comes to an end, with Xavier Worthy and Bijan Robinson making some big plays down the stretch.

Prediction: TCU 37, Texas 35

Texas is playing for their lives at this point. They have gotten some sort of a sweet deal with the CFP committee up to this point and it is put up or shut up time for the Longhorns. I do appreciate the points that Texas can put up but TCU just finds ways to win so far this season. In my opinion, the Horned Frogs need to go undefeated to make it into the CFP and I do not see them stumbling this week.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Texas 35, TCU 31

The quarterback battle in this game could not be more different. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is a superstar freshman with 173 career pass attempts. He flashed incredible potential against Alabama and Oklahoma but has fallen back to earth over the last three games.

Max Duggan has thrown more than 1,000 career attempts and ranks top 10 nationally in both yards per attempt and passing touchdowns. Duggan has been more clutch, but Quinn and his dynamic duo of Xavier Worthy and Bijan Robinson should be enough.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Texas 38, TCU 34

TCU has been one of the feel good stories of the season, but how will Sonny Dykes’ unbeaten Horned Frogs react now that they’re No. 4 with just three games to go in the regular season? TCU has beaten four ranked teams during its 9-0 start, but No. 19 Kansas State is the only team still ranked. If Texas wins, it probably sets up a rematch in the Big 12 title game, but if TCU wins, next week’s opponent, Baylor, is in play.

ANDREW McDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: TCU 42, Texas 38

n a close, evenly-matched game, I'll go with the team who this year has always found a way to pull it out. The Horned Frogs have faced second half deficits in 3 of the past 4 games yet stand at 9-0 and control their own destiny for the College Football Playoff. Close games come down to the little things, and the little things favor the Frogs. Texas is the most penalized team in the Big 12 and TCU is the second least. TCU has missed only 1 field goal this year while Texas has missed 5, and the TCU offense takes care of the ball. The Frogs have a +7 turnover margin (with only 6 turnovers on the year), while Texas is only at +1.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 37-10

Ryan - 32-15

Vince - 30-17

Shaun - 29-18

Sean - 27-20

Andrew - 26-21

