Game Prediction: #7 USC Trojans vs #20 Utah Utes

For the second week in a row the Utah Utes (4-2) will take part in a huge Pac-12 battle against a team from Los Angeles with title game implications on the line. This week Utah takes on the undefeated USC Trojans (6-0).

USC is 4-0 in the conference and the Utes are 2-1, which puts Utah in a must-win situation.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Utah 30, USC 27

I'm not someone who believes USC has yet to be tested. Oregon State and Washington State were quality tests and Fresno State - with Jake Haener - was also a good test. For me this is about matchups, and I think Utah matches up better against USC than it did UCLA.

The Utes are a team that needs to win the trenches to have success, desiring to run the ball and shut down the run game. That's a bad matchup against a UCLA team that is very good in both areas. USC, however, isn't as effective in the trenches. When the Trojans have been slowed down this season it was due to its inability to slow down the run game, and its own struggles to win at the point of attack.

USC will still make its fair share of plays, but Utah's ground attack and Cameron Rising's efficiency will win the day over USC's big play ability.

Prediction: Utah 27, USC 24

USC finally gets a test! At this point I am not sure if I want the Trojans to win or lose as an Irish fan. This game is going to come down to physicality, not big plays. Utah is a beast at home and it seems like they add to their brute force when playing at home. USC will flash many times in this one but unfortunately for Southern Cal fans Caleb Williams and his circus of athletes will be on the sidelines a little too much in this one. The Utes will control the line of scrimmage, run the ball effectively and ultimately win this game outright. Should be a fun one though!

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Utah 23, USC 19

It was been an up and down season so far for Utah, coming off of a loss last week to UCLA. They are a talented team but have already suffered two losses so far in 2022.

On the other side, USC heads into this game undefeated. Buoyed by the talented right arm of Caleb Williams, they have shown some big time ability on the offensive of the football.

They have, however, not been overly tested until now. I’m deferring to the more experienced Utah team in this one. They escape in what will be a bit of an ugly game.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Utah 35, USC 28

Utah has struggled with creative quarterbacks this season and their secondary hasn’t played up to expectations. However, they are built to give the Trojans problems with a running game that could control the tempo of this matchup. Oregon State was able to make things interesting against Lincoln Riley’s squad implementing this game plan. Expect the Utes to come out strong early and that’s the key to beating USC as their defense struggles to stop the run, but teams can never take full advantage of it due to the Trojans playing with the lead. If Utah gets an early lead with that home crowd, things could get very interesting.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Utah 35, USC 27

This is Lincoln Riley’s first real test as USC head coach. The Trojans get to the quarterback. Their 24 sacks lead the nation. But the Utes have only allowed five sacks. They also run the football for more than 201 yards a game. That’s where the game will be won for the Utes.

ANDREW McDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Utah 30, USC 17

he Utes are not having the season they anticipated, with losses to Florida and UCLA eliminating them from CFP contention, and if they want to have a chance to challenge for the Pac-12 title, this USC game is a must-win. USC has talented athletes on the perimeter, but this is a game where Utah's physicality - missing against Florida and UCLA - will show up (remember their games with Oregon last year?).

Also, Utah is really good at home - they've given up 28 PPG in their road games but are giving up just 10 PPG at home. We've already seen USC struggle against Oregon State on the road, and Utah plays a similar style to the Beavers that will give USC trouble.

Bryan Driskell - 24-4

Vince DeDario - 22-6

Ryan Roberts - 22-6

Shaun Davis - 20-8

Sean Stires - 19-9

Andrew McDonough - 18-10

