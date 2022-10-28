Game Prediction: #9 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs #22 Kansas State Wildcats

The Big 12 has been incredibly entertaining this season and there is a major battle for the top two spots. This weekend's matchup is yet another battle for one of the two top spots in the conference. Oklahoma State bounced back from its overtime loss to TCU with a big win over Texas, and the Wildcats are coming off their first conference loss of the season, also to the Horned Frogs.

The winner of this game stays in the hunt while the loser gets put in a position where it can no longer control its own destiny.

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (Manhattan, Kan.)

When: 3:30 PM ET

TV: Fox

Line: Kansas State -1.5, O/U 56

IB has broken down the game and it's time to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Kansas State 38, Oklahoma State 35

Everything about this matchup makes me think Oklahoma State should win, but I'm going with the Wildcats. Adrian Martinez will likely be a game time decision at quarterback for Kansas State, but I'm going with this prediction even if he doesn't play.

Oklahoma State's defense has struggled recently, and the reality is the Cowboys have played four really tough games coming into this matchup. They had to battle with Baylor, Texas Tech took them down to the wire, TCU rallied for a big win and Oklahoma State put a lot into coming back to beat Texas last week. Part of my prediction has in view Oklahoma State finally hitting a wall.

I also think the Kansas State defense is spunky and will bounce back from its late collapse against TCU. Kansas State will jump on Oklahoma State early, Spencer Sanders and the Cowboys will rally, but the Wildcats will make the plays needed to pull it out in the end.

Prediction: Oklahoma State 42, Kansas State 37

Oklahoma State continues to impress me out of the Big 12. The Cowboys are a 1.5 point favorite on the road so that translates to more than a field goal to me. I think that is about right in this one. I think this will look like a classic Big 12 shootout when it is all said and done. It would be nice if the Oklahoma State defense would show a bit of last year's form because if that was the case then I would give it to the Cowboys no problem. Still I think Oklahoma State pulls this one out in the end.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Oklahoma State 35, Kansas State 27

Kansas State is coming off a contest where they looked like they were going to take down TCU despite an early injury to quarterback Adrian Martinez. They fell a little short and that could lead to a small letdown ending in this one.

For the most part, Spencer Sanders has been playing good football for Oklahoma State and they will need him in this contest. It’s a higher scoring affair than some believe and the Cowboys are able to force a couple turnovers as the difference.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Oklahoma State 34, Kansas State 30

The Oklahoma State defense continues to struggle with the departure of former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Spencer Sanders has been fantastic and efficient as a signal caller, and his host of skill position players continue to make plays. Kansas State will have a chance to win this at home in the fourth quarter.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Oklahoma State 31, Kansas State 24

"The Little Apple" is always a tough place to play, but a banged-up Kansas State will not quite have enough firepower to take down Oklahoma State. The Cowboys got back in the winning column with a wild win over Texas last week, while Kansas State slipped out of the Big 12 lead with a tough 38-28 loss to TCU in a game the Wildcats led 28-10 late in the second quarter. QB Adrian Martinez is still questionable for the matchup, and though Will Howard made some nice plays in last weekend's game, he's dealing with some injuries too.

This game is a matchup of good-on-good. The Cowboys bring the Big 12's top-ranked scoring offense into the game, while the Wildcats counter with the conference's 2nd ranked scoring defense, but ultimately this game comes down to firepower. Kansas State doesn't have the offense to win a shootout - especially with a limited Martinez - and the ability of Spencer Sanders to make plays with his legs is the difference in the game.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Oklahoma State 38, Kansas State 30

The only conference loss for each of these teams is upstart TCU. OSU’s pass defense is the weakness, but K-State wants to grind and who knows if quarterback Adrian Martinez will be healthy.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 32-6

Vince - 26-12

Ryan - 26-12

Shaun - 24-14

Andrew - 23-15

Sean - 23-15

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter