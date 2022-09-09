Score Prediction: #24 Tennessee Volunteers vs #17 Pittsburgh Panthers

The SEC and ACC have a big clash on Saturday when the 24th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) and the 17th-ranked Pitt Panthers (1-0) have a rematch of their classic battle a season ago. Pitt went into Knoxville and beat the Volunteers 41-34, but this year Tennessee is the favorite on the road.

BRYAN DRISKELL PUBLISHER

Prediction: Tennessee 34, Pitt 16

I don't think this game will be overly competitive and the SEC will get a statement victory over the ACC.

Tennessee wasn't challenged in its season opener against Ball State, so we really don't know what the Vols are about just yet. My prediction is based more on what I thought Tennessee would be coming into the season, and they are a team I felt would be much better than their preseason rankings.

JT Daniels gave Pitt a lot of problems last week but his offensive line and receivers didn't give him much help. If West Virginia's wideouts could catch just the simple throws the Panthers are 0-1 right now, and the Tennessee pass catchers won't have the same problems. I see Hendon Hooker having a big game and dominating Pitt's defense with his arm and legs.

Tennessee's defense is going to be better this season and I expect them to harass Kedon Slovis all game long. West Virginia racked up five sacks on Slovis a week ago, and Tennessee's pass rush will take advantage. Slovis will make some plays but the Panthers don't have Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison like they did a season ago.

Prediction: Tennessee 45, Pitt 37

If you are a fan of offense then this is the game of the weekend for you! Hendon Hooker and the Vol offense will put up some yards in this game regardless of the front that Pitt is going to have. Kedon Slovis was on and off last week but still ended up with over 300 yards. The difference last week was his receivers could catch and JT Daniels' receivers could not. If Slovis and the Panthers are going to keep up they will need to be on the whole game. They cannot start slow or else they will be playing catch up the entire game. I think the Vols win this thing in a shootout.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Tennessee 31, Pittsburgh 27

If you are a betting person, you might want to take the over in this matchup because of the quarterbacks and weapons available to both. Hendon Hooker had 221 yards on 18-of-25 passing for the Vols in that matchup against the Cardinals, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Jaylen Wright carried the ball 13 times for 88 yards with one touchdown on the ground. Cedric Tillman led the receiving charge catching six passes for 68 yards.

Kedon Slovis went 16-for-24 with 308 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions for the Panthers against the Mountaineers. Rodney Hammond carried the ball 16 times for 74 yards with two touchdowns. In the passing game, he added two catches for 55 yards. Jared Wayne caught three passes on five targets for 89 yards. The Panthers’ defense was supposed to be one of the strengths of their team and they’ll be looking to improve upon their performance against West Virginia. The Vol defense will be facing a tougher opponent and their mix of transfers and developed young players will get to test themselves.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Tennessee 31, Pitt 28

This is a sneaky little game with a pair of transfer quarterbacks running the offenses. Pitt has former USC QB Kedon Slovis, who threw for 308 yards in a week one win over West Virginia, and Tennessee’s offense is manned by former Virginia Tech signal caller Hendon Hooker, who had two rushing and two passing touchdowns last week versus Ball State.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Pitt 34, Tennessee 33

The rematch from last season's wild 41-34 Pittsburgh victory in Neyland Stadium takes place this Saturday at Heinz Field Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The Volunteers enter the game as six-point favorites behind the right arm of QB Hendon Hooker, who accounted for four touchdowns in an easy 59-10 win over Ball State last weekend.

On the other sidelines, Pitt scored a massive 38-31 victory over West Virginia in the first edition of the "Backyard Brawl" since 2011. That experience gives Pitt the edge in this game - the 2022 edition of the Panthers are already tested, while the Volunteers are not. With the Panthers trailing late in the game, Kedon Slovis will find a way to lead his team down the field to set up a game-winning field goal.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Tennessee 45, Pittsburgh 17

Pittsburgh is a solid football team with a good offensive line and defense. Tennessee just has a different level of athlete at the skill position. The Volunteers roll this one. Quarterback Hendon Hooker and the offense are way too much to handle.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

T-1. Vince DeDario - 3-1

T-1. Sean Stires - 3-1

T-1. Bryan Driskell - 3-1

T-4. Sean Stires - 2-2

T-4. Andrew McDonough - 2-2

