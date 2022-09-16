Score Prediction: #13 Miami vs #24 Texas A&M

The biggest non-conference matchup of the weekend is arguably the resurgent Miami Hurricanes (2-0) taking on the Texas A&M Aggies (1-1). Miami ranks 13th nationally but has yet to be tested, while the 24th-ranked Aggies are coming off an upset loss to Appalachian State.

Miami is looking for an early signature win for first-year head coach Mario Cristobal while Texas A&M will look to salvage their season. IB has broken down the game and is ready to make predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Texas A&M 27, Miami 24

I really, really want to be wrong on this prediction for many reasons, but I'm having a hard time picking the Aggies to lose back to back games at home. Miami being without leading receiver Xavier Restrepo is the primary reason I can see the Hurricane offense scuffling a bit. If the other wideouts can step up then Tyler Van Dyke can make enough throws to pull off the upset, but it will be tough against an Aggie defense that has been stout the first two games.

Part of my prediction is based on the belief that Jimbo Fisher will be smart enough to bench Haynes King in favor of Max Johnson if the offense continues to sputter. Johnson should have been the starter, and I prediction he comes off the bench with the Aggies trailing and he leads them to a come from behind victory.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Miami 31, Texas A&M 21

Texas A&M was upset 17-14 by Appalachian State thanks to one of the most embarrassing offensive performances in recent memory for a Top 10 team, and somehow they enter this matchup as a 5.5 point favorite. The Hurricanes aren't a perfect team, but quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and his receivers can cause issues in the secondary and Miami's front seven has the ability to prevent Texas A&M from getting on track offensively.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Texas A&M 24, Miami 20

The Mario Cristobal bandwagon open for business in Miami after a couple lopsided wins. Meanwhile, the Aggies are looking for a big bounce back after last week’s loss to Appalachian State. Jimbo Fisher’s team will do just enough at home to win this one.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Texas A&M 28, Miami 22

There is some big excitement around the Miami program, and some extreme skepticism over the state of Texas A&M. After a tough loss to Appalachian State, the Aggies get back on track. Their athletes are just a little better than Miami’s right now. That’s the difference down the stretch.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Miami 31, Texas A&M 20

Notre Dame can thank Texas A&M for keeping some of the heat off them in the media, as the Aggies were dominated by Appalachian State last weekend and lost a 17-14 game that was not as close as the score indicated. Texas A&M did not even gain 200 yards, had 9 first downs, and less than 19 minutes time of possession.

Now, the Aggies get a hot Miami team average 50 PPG, and their offense will not be able to keep up with the Hurricanes on Saturday. Miami is a bad matchup for A&M right now, as the Hurricanes are led by veteran QB Tyler Van Dyke, who is being discussed as a potential first round pick. Van Dyke has a talented group of playmakers around him

I expect A&M to come out with energy and pressure Van Dyke early, but with the Texas A&M offense unable to sustain drives, Miami will be able to wear down the Aggies in the second half.

IB STAFF PREDICTION STANDINGS

Bryan - 6-3

Shaun - 6-3

Vince - 6-3

Sean - 5-4

Ryan - 5-4

Andrew - 4-5

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter