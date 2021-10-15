    • October 15, 2021
    Cover Three: Week 7 Best College Football Bets

    A look at the best bets to make for week seven of the college football season
    This week isn't as loaded as last weekend from a big games standpoint but there are three games I definitely have my eye on this week!

    Week 7 Best Bets

    Last week- 3-1

    TCU vs. Oklahoma

    Money Line: TCU-550, Oklahoma +390
    Against The Spread: TCU +13.5, Oklahoma -13.5
    O/U: 65.5

    The narrative is pretty clear for the Sooners. You have your quarterback; everything is better with the offense and the Big 12 is about to witness the power of what was unleashed on Texas in the second half last week. Meanwhile, TCU has been hammered by key injuries, starting with Max Duggan at quarterback. With all of that being said, Oklahoma has yet to beat a FBS opponent by more than seven points. However, the TCU defense has been atrocious all season long and hasn’t stopped anyone.

    Trends: The Sooners have been favored in every home game under Lincoln Riley. They are 26-2 S/U and 13-15 ATS in those games. TCU are 7-13 S/U as an away underdog since joining the Big 12. TCU is 12-8 ATS in those games.

    Best Bet: Oklahoma -13.5

    Oklahoma State vs. Texas

    ML: Oklahoma State -190, Texas +160
    ATS: Oklahoma State +4, Texas -4
    O/U: 60

    Steve Sarkisian has solidified the Texas Longhorn offense in his first season as head coach. They’re putting up 44.5 points per game and 245 yards per contest on the ground. Bijan Robinson is a Heisman candidate and one of the nation’s most explosive playmakers with 789 yards on 125 carries with 8 touchdowns. The defense has struggled to stop the run but has been able to create turnovers to counteract the lack of physicality up front. Last year, the Longhorns were able to overcome 13 penalties by forcing 4 turnovers and cashing on short fields to come away with a 41-34 win on the road in overtime. The Cowboys have played close games this year. Quarterback Spencer Sanders threw 3 interceptions against Baylor but has been steady for most of the season. He’s thrown for 781 yards and 5 touchdowns while adding 196 rushing yards with 2 touchdowns. The defense has been opportunistic and clutch with late game stops against Tulsa, Boise State and Baylor to seal victories.

    Trends: The Cowboys have covered six of their last seven road games as an underdog. The Longhorns are on a 3-1-1 run ATS following a S/U loss

    Best Bet: Over 60

    Florida vs. LSU

    ML: Florida -450, LSU +350
    ATS: Florida -11.5, LSU +11.5
    O/U: 59.5

    The Gators started this week as a slim favorite, but the spread has ballooned to double digits at most sportsbooks. The line is tempting you to grab the Tigers, but they’ve been hit hard by the injury bug for the second consecutive season. LSU will be missing its entire starting defensive line and it’s top two cornerbacks. The offense was abysmal last week against Kentucky and the Gators can be just as physical along both fronts. The saving grace for the Tigers may be the fact that Florida wants to run the ball and may not be able to take advantage of their secondary. Florida’s run game has been its bread and butter behind quarterback Emory Jones, who has rushed for 479 yards on 75 carries with 2 touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Gators secondary has struggled to cover and tackle in the open field. This could give LSU plenty of opportunities in the passing game with athletic receivers. The other key for the Tigers will be the offensive line holding up against a formidable pass rush from the Gators. If they can, they should be able to put up points, but will it be enough?

    Best Bet: LSU -12

    Lock & Key Pick: Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Under 83

