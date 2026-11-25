There's a saying that good things come in pairs, and that was the case once again for Notre Dame on Tuesday.



The Fighting Irish landed a pair of four-star recruits on Sunday, and on Tuesday, Notre Dame landed two more recruits in five-star offensive tackle Lincoln Fa'alafi and four-star wide receiver Corey Smith Jr.

About Lincoln Fa'alafi

The 6-foot-8, 350-pound tackle out of JSerra Catholic High School in California is the eight ranked overall player in the 2028 class and the top ranked offensive tackle and recruit in California, per 247 Sports.

Breaking: Lincoln Fa’alafi, the No. 8 overall ranked player in the SC Next Class of 2028, has committed to Notre Dame, he announced. pic.twitter.com/paZXCahyHc — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) November 24, 2026

Fa'alafi is a right tackle in high school who is at his best in the run game. Fa'alafi gets downhill in a hurry and does a nice job of getting to the second level.



He could potentially move to left tackle down the road, but he likely stays on the right side.



Expect Fa'alafi to play right away on special teams; however, it might take him a full year to find his way into the starting lineup since both of ND's current starting offensive tackles are underclassmen.



Either way, Fa'alafi is another "big" get for the Irish, and the first five-star recruit in its 2028 class.

About Corey Smith Jr.

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Smith Jr. just finished his junior season at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Maryland. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver led the Falcons with 45 catches, 623 yards and eight receiving touchdowns and is the 53rd ranked wideout in the nation and the 14th-ranked recruit in the state of Maryland, per 247 Sports.

Smith Jr . lined up inside and outside the numbers this past fall, but he's at his best outside the numbers when he can go up and high point the ball against shorter defenders. He's also an extremely physical blocker who isn't afraid to do the dirty work either.



Smith Jr. uses his long strides to create separation but should be most valuable in the red zone as a guy who can make plays on the outside.



It might take Smith Jr. a couple of years to find consistent playing time on offense, but with his size, he could be someone ND uses right away in the red zone/goal line situations.

Recruiting class update

Talk about a stacked class. Not only does ND have the top ranked recruiting class for next season, per On3 sports, but the Irish also have the top ranked class in 2028 after landing Fa'alafi and Smith Jr. on Tuesday.

Notre Dame has had four players commit to the program in the last three days.



4🌟 LB AJ Randle (63 Natl. 4 Pos.)

2028 4🌟 OT Wyatt VanBoening (55 Natl. 7 Pos.)

2028 4🌟 OT Lincoln Fa’alafi (88 Natl. 10 Pos.)

2028 3🌟 WR Corey Smith Jr (387 Natl. 53 Pos.)



The Irish have been on… pic.twitter.com/sW2XLz2npJ — The Irish Tribune (@theirishtribune) November 25, 2026

The crazy thing is the recruiting season is far from over, which means the Irish are probably going to add a could more guys over the next month or so.



Either way, Notre Dame fans should be ecstatic with the job Marcus Freeman and his staff have done so far.