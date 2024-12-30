Georgia Defensive Coordinator Discusses Unique Preparation for Notre Dame Offense
Notre Dame is just two days away from battling Georgia in the Sugar Bowl with a trip to the national semifinal on the line. The Bulldogs are a team that the Fighting Irish haven't beat in three previous meetings, but Wednesday night's matchup may be perhaps the most even the teams have ever been in years they've met.
It being just the fourth meeting all-time between the programs means there isn't much familiarity between Notre Dame and Georgia.
Is that a good thing if you're game planning for an opponent or a bad thing?
Georgia Defensive Coordinator Glenn Schumann on Notre Dame Preparation
Notre Dame and Georgia haven't met since 2019 and the only common opponent they had in 2024 was Georgia Tech, who had different starting quarterbacks in those two games.
Schumann discussed the lack of seeing Notre Dame regularly and how it impacts Georgia's preparation.
"In some ways, it can be even better because there's a newness to it," said Schumann. "There are benefits to playing a team a bunch and seeing them on tape a bunch. But there are also benefits when you go into a game with an opponent you haven't played, you have no preconceived notions and you really dive into the tape."