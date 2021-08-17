Irish Breakdown Welcomes New Staff Members!

I am very excited to announce the addition of two new members to the Irish Breakdown team!

First I would like to announce that Mike Hutton has been hired as the new beat writer covering the Notre Dame football team. I am very excited to add such an experienced and talented writer to the team, and getting Mike to jump on board is going to dramatically improve the overall Irish Breakdown content package.

Mike has worked in the newspaper business for the last 28 years, most recently at the Post-Tribune of Northwest Indiana. He covered Notre Dame football from 2003 to 2011 and was inducted into the Indiana Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Hall of Fame in 2020.

Mike will cover the day-to-day aspects of the Notre Dame football team for Irish Breakdown. On top of covering all the latest news about the football team Mike will also soon begin a weekly column that will center around his thoughts and views on the Notre Dame football team.

You can follow Mike on twitter at: @MikeHuttonPT

I would also like to welcome Grant DelVecchio to the staff. Grant will also help with covering the Notre Dame football team. Grant is a senior at the University of Notre Dame and is a budding sports journalist.

During his time at Notre Dame he has served as the executive sports editor for the Scholastic magazine, a play-by-play broadcaster and is a former Hannah Storm journalism intern with the Notre Dame Alumni Association.

You can follow Grant on twitter at: @GrantDelVecsND

These are great moves for Irish Breakdown and it will certainly dramatically improve our day-to-day coverage of the Notre Dame football team.

My excitement is two-fold. To begin our staff has added a talented, knowledgeable, veteran beat writer and a young, up-and-coming writer that blew me away during the interview process with his energy, knowledge and writing ability.

The second reason this is great for Irish Breakdown is it allows me to hand that part of the program coverage off so I can focus more and more on the deeper analysis of the team, opponents and recruiting that I enjoy and has been mostly missing from IB the last two years.

Please, give Mike and Grant a follow and welcome them to the Irish Breakdown family!

